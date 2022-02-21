Tralee Dynamos move into contention with important win

Tis a bad day out ! As the wind and rain lashes down on Premier League sides Tralee Dynamos (John O'Brien in action) and Killorglin FC (Manus Gallagher in action) at Mounthawk Park last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Focus

DENNY PREMIER A

Tralee Dynamos 3

Killorglin 1

This was a big game for both sides as Dynamos were keen to move up the table and perhaps be in the mix for a place in the league final.

Meanwhile, it was a huge game Killorglin hoping to move up from the nether region of the Premier A League table.

However, Dynamos were bolstered with the return of the Prodigal sons Shane and Darragh Lowth leaving Killarney Celtic to return to the Tralee side.

They had a huge influence on the game with both brothers scoring while Lorcan Seymour completed the scoring for the winners.

This was a day curled up beside a warm fire with a book was a better way of passing the day away rather than play a game a soccer as the remnants of the Storm Eunice was very prevalent as there was a howling wind and continuous rainfall to deal with.

Both sides deserved a gold medal for just coming on to the pitch, but their love of the game gave them that bit of extra strength and they are highly commended for providing a decent game despite the horrendous conditions they had to deal with.

Controlling the ball in any meaningful way was totally impossible and mistakes were occurring constantly as the wind making the ball behave in unusual ways.

Showers of hail and snow were added in for good measure and it was miserable conditions for players and the referee in charge had to contend with.

Despite the atrocious conditions the players had to deal with they turned in decent performances doing their best to try and rise to the challenging weather conditions they had to deal with.

While the weather won hands down both teams gave 100% for the entire 90 minutes, but the wind was on top for most of the game.

Ten minutes in clever play by Lorcan Seymour deceived a Killorglin defender and created an opportunity for Darragh Lowth, but his shot on goal was very well saved by Alex O’Connor in the Killorglin goals.

Dynamos took the lead in the 15th minute when Atita Imoma won possession and after leaving a couple of players in his wake he offloaded Darragh Lowth and he found the net with the aid of the goalpost.

Killorglin then created a half chance when a Paddy Collins free kick came back off the defensive wall to Gabriel Griffin and his shot just went inches wide.

In the 35th minute Dynamos spread-eagled the Killorglin defence with a lighting attack with the Lowth brothers involved and Lee Carey and Manus Gallagher had to rescue the situation with great defending and getting the tackles that were required to halt potential scoring opportunities for the Tralee side.

Killorglin almost pulled a goal back before the interval with a fizzing shot by Lee Carey was brilliantly saved by the Dynamos goalie. Joe Hannafin pushing the ball around the post.

From the corner kick the ball was cleared to safety and Dynamos pounced on the counter attack and Lorcan Seymour applied a great finish from just outside the box.

The game was still open enough at half-time, but things changed six minutes into the second half when a Dynamos attack had the Killorglin defence stretched and Shane Lowth found a pocket of space to work in and found the net with a great strike and the Tralee side were now in cruise control.

Then Killorglin put a decent attack together and Dynamos goalie Joe Hannifan was called into action and he made a great save to deny Gabriel Griffin.

Killorglin eventually pulled a goal back in the 86th minute with a fine finish from Dylan Moriarty but the game was already done and dusted by Dynamos.

Now things are much more optimistic for Dynamos and with the additional players they have secured they will be a match for all teams in this division.

Killorglin are struggling for survival in the top flight of Kerry soccer, but they have three teams in the KDL, which is a remarkable achievement with some fine young players coming up through the ranks.

TRALEE DYNAMOS: Joe Hannafin, James O’Sullivan, David Rogers Nemanja Samardic, Peter Murphy. Rob Lynch, Darragh Lowth, Atita Imoma, Shane Lowth, John O’Brien, Lorcan Seymour.

KILLORGLIN FC Alex O’Connor, Paddy Collins, Tim O’Shea, Gabriel Griffin. Eoin Clifford, Lee Carey, Dylan Moriarty, Manus Gallagher, Daniel Evans, Calum Moriarty