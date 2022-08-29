Tralee Dynamos host The Park and AC Athletic host Strand Road in all-Kerry FAI Junior Cup ties

Classic FC are the only KDL club to receive a bye to the second round of the FAI Junior Cup

There were some interesting ties in the FAI Junior Cup draw for the Kerry/Clare/Desmond League region with two all Kerry clashes of most interest for Kerry soccer followers. Tralee Dynamos are at home to The Park while AC Athletic host Strand Road.

There are home ties for Killarney Celtic, Fenit Samphires, and Mastergeeha who all drew Clare League opposition in Fern Celtic A, Fern Celtic B and Newmarket Celtic respectively.

Three other KDL clubs have away ties with Killarney Athletic travelling to Clare side Bridge United, Dingle Bay Rovers are also in Clare where they face Shannon Olympic, while MEK Galaxy travel to West Limerick to play Broadford United.

Tralee side Classic FC advance to the second round without kicking a ball as they got a bye to the next round.

The first round of the competition will kick off on the weekend of September 25.

FAI JUNIOR CUP – Kerry/Clare/Desmond League section

Tralee Dynamos v The Park

AC Athletic v Strand Road

Killarney Celtic v Fern United A (Clare)

Fenit Samphires v Fern Celtic B (Clare)

Mastergeeha v Newmarket Celtic (Clare)

Bridge United (Clare) v Killarney Athletic

Shannon Olympic (Clare) v Dingle Bay Rovers

Broadford United (Desmond League) v MEK Galaxy

Coole FC (Clare) v Breska Rovers (Desmond League)

Ballyingarry United (Desmond League) v Dromore United (Desmond League)

Glin Rovers (Desmond League) v Lifford (Clare)

Tulla United (Clare) v Avenue United (Clare)

Shannon Town (Clare) v Fair Green Celtic (Clare)

Kilcornan (Desmond League) v Bunratty/Cratloe (Clare)

BYES: Classic FC, Kilrush Rangers (Clare), Shannonside FC (Desmond League), Newmarket Town (Clare)