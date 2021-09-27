Tough opening weekend for newcomers Elton Wanderers and Blackbulls FC

Denny Division 3B

Elton Wanderers 0

The Park B 10

It is nice to see The Park having a second side in the KDL and they had their first competitive game on Friday evening in which they blew away newcomers and fellow Tralee townies, Elton Wanderers, in a one-sided game.

The Park have been going through a transition period for the past few seasons as they focused their attention on their underage players bringing some talented young players up through their very strong underage structure.

It is beginning to pay dividends for them now and if they can keep their squad together they will move back to their rightful place in Kerry soccer, which is playing in Premier A and challenging for league titles.

Jordan Barry (4), Sean Kedzierski (2), Greg Scanlon, Dan Fisher, David Oba and Robert Kerins scored for the winners.

Blackbulls FC 0

Castlegregory B 7

Blackbulls got a baptism of fire on Saturday evening in their opening game of the season going down heavily to a spirited Castlegregory side who had no problem finding the net.

The West Kerry club have grown and prospered in recent seasons winning a league title and now they have a second team in the KDL for the first time who have won their opening two games of the season and this certainly augurs well for the future of the club.

Michael Flynn bagged a hat trick while Shane Speirs, Conor Boden, Dara Butler and Kevin Hannifan scored for the West Kerry side who are making a big impression in first season in the KDL.

Denny Premier B

Castleisland B 3

Killarney Celtic B 0

Castleisland notched up a valuable three points with a hard fought win over Killarney Celtic at Georgie O’Callaghan Park on Saturday night.

Exchanges were relatively even for most of the game but Castleisland had the better fire power up front and got the goals that decided the game.

Sean O’Donoghue (2) and Paul Nelligan scored for Castleisland.

Denny Division 1B

Inter Kenmare 1

Ballymac Celtic 1

Ballymac Celtic had their first outing of the new season on Sunday when they travelled the long trek to Dromneavane in South Kerry to take on Inter Kenmare.

Both clubs would be regarded as strong title contenders in this division so both sides were seeking a positive result.

Ballymac had five debutants on duty Seán Dillane, Graham Sheehy, Seán Tansley Darragh Hurley and Seán Higgins with high expectations that they will go on to be key players in their bid to try and get to the league decider.

Ballymac were the more creative side in the first half and they were asking anxious questions from the Inter rearguard.

They were creating plenty of scoring chances but they were repeatedly deprived by a series of great saves by the Inter goalie.

Angus O’Leary must have thought he was about to score for Ballymac when his thunderbolt of a volley from 30 yards looked destined for the net but it was brilliantly tipped over by the Inter custodian.

Both sides tried to make a breakthrough as the half progressed but nothing materialised and it was scoreless at half time.

Ballymac were rocked on their heels in the 75th minute when Inter took the lead.

However Ballymac’s response was quick and deadly as three minutes later they put a penetrating attack together and when Mike Herlihy was bundled over in the box it produced a penalty kick.

Christy Leen gave the Inter goalie no chance with a sublime spot kick.

Both sides tried to engineer a winner in the closing minutes of the game but nothing transpired and they had to settle for a share of the spoils which was probably a satisfactory outcome for both sides.

Ballymac Celtic: Philip O’Leary, Aonghus O’Leary, Sean Dillane, Christy Leen, Ben Falvey, Mike Herlihy, Sean Higgins, Dara Regan, Gaz Howard, Grahan Sheehy, Sean O’Connell.

EA SPORTS UNDER-17 LEAGUE

Treaty United 0

Kerry 2

Kerry’s rich vein for form continued on the banks of the Shannon on Saturday with a great win over Treaty United.

The visitors were the better side in the first half and despite creating a good few chances the game was scoreless at the interval.

Kerry deservedly took the lead on the 63th with a great finish by Samuel Aladesanusi.

They made sure of victory 12 minutes later with a great strike by Eddie Moroney.

They head for the sunny South East next Saturday with an away fixture against Wexford.

EA SPORTS UNDER 19 LEAGUE

Wexford 2

Kerry 1

This was always going to be a difficult assignment for Kerry but they turned in a very spirited performance just coming up short at the end.

Indeed if they had capitalised on their scoring chances they might have been able to get something from the game.

They took the lead in the second half with a tremendous strike from Cian Brosnan and it looked as a win might be on the cards.

However the home side finished strongly scoring two rapid fire goals late in the game to seal the points at the end.

Kerry have a home game next Sunday against Waterford with the kick off at 2pm.