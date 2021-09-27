Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tough opening weekend for newcomers Elton Wanderers and Blackbulls FC

Kerry U-17s beat Treaty Utd but U-19s lose to Wexford

Aaron Foley, St Brendans Park, shields the ball from Mark Holden, Elton Wanderers in their Division 3B game at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

Aaron Foley, St Brendans Park, shields the ball from Mark Holden, Elton Wanderers in their Division 3B game at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Aaron Foley, St Brendans Park, shields the ball from Mark Holden, Elton Wanderers in their Division 3B game at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Aaron Foley, St Brendans Park, shields the ball from Mark Holden, Elton Wanderers in their Division 3B game at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

Mike Rice

Denny Division 3B

Elton Wanderers 0

The Park B 10

Privacy