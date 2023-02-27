Three-goal Lenamore progress past neighbours Ferry Rangers in Healy Cup

TOMMY HEALY MEMORIAL CUP (Preliminary Round)

Lenamore Rovers 3

Ferry Rangers 0

There was a good turnout in Ballylongford on Saturday afternoon for the clash of Shannonside neighbours Lenamore Rovers and Ferry Rangers and it turned out to be a very competitive game that was played with great spirit and passion by both sides.

As anticipated it was a tightly contested game that could have gone either way for a long time but a strong finish by the home side earned them a good win at the end.

While the final scoreline might suggest that the Ballylongford side won the game comfortably that was not the case as the game was delicately balanced 1-0 with less than 10 minutes to go, but two late goals sealed the deal for the home side.

The game got off to a brisk start with the home side creating a couple of half chances but Ferry Rangers got a great chance to take the lead in the 15th minute when full-back Paudie Carrig made a great run and laid off the ball to Gavin Breen just outside the box but he dragged his shot left and outside the left hand post.

Lenamore should have taken the lead 10 minutes later when Eamon Leahy got through on goals but he was unable to hit the target. Then Lenamore forced a corner kick and when the ball broke loose to Conor Hogan he let fly with a rasper of a shot, but it was brilliantly blocked by Shane Heffernan.

Down the other end Ferry put a great attack together involving Danny Stack and Noel Brosnan and when the latter set up Conor Breen he was bundled over just outside the box and Ferry got a free kick in a great position.

It was struck very well by Danny Stack getting his shot around the defensive wall and it went just inches wide of the left hand post. Lenamore went ahead in the 35th minute with an excellently manufactured goal.

Adam O’Mahony linked up with Conor Hogan who showed great vision to spot the run of Marius Jurca and from inside the box he unleashed a ferocious shot to the roof of the net. The same player went close four minutes later when his shot from outside the box took a deflection and came back off the butt of the post.

By now Lenamore’s Michael Holly was beginning to make a big impact down the right wing and was linking up well with his colleagues. Lenamore maintained their one-goal advantage to half time and the game was wide open at this point.

Ferry Rangers got a decent chance to level the game early in the second half when Conor Breen made a great run from midfield and was taken down just outside the box. Danny Stack struck the free kick well, but it went over the top.

Shortly afterwards they forced a corner kick and a header from Danny Stack went just inches wide.

There was a stoppage in play midway through the second half when referee John Ross was struck in the head with the ball from close range, but thankfully he recovered quickly and got back to the job in hand.

As the half moved on both sides used their benches and Lenamore introduced their weapon of Mass Destruction in the shape of 6ft 6 centre-forward Dónal Leahy and he played a huge role in their two late goals that clinched the game.

Another sub Wayne Hayes was involved in the build-up play that opened the Ferry Rangers defence after a corner-kick with Leahy using his strength to win possession and squeezed the ball in to Mauris Jurka and he found the net in clinical fashion.

The home side put the icing on the cake just before the final whistle with Leahy involved again setting up sub Cian Sheehy and he applied a great finish. While the margin of victory was a bit flattering for the Ballylongford side they were deserving winners at the end.

Now they have to make the long trek to West Kerry in the next round of the competition with an away tie against Dingle Bay Rovers.

LENAMORE ROVERS: Michael Foley, Adam O’Mahony, Robert Foley, Kieran Swan, Ciaran O’Connor, Brian Cregan, Michael Holly, Jack Mulvihill, (Wayne Hayes 70), Marius Jurka, (Cian Sheehy 84), Conor Hogan, Eamon Leahy, (Donal Leahy 85)

FERRY RANGERS: Ciaran Lanigan, Paudie Carrig, Cillian Holly, Shane Heffernan, Michael Houlihan, Michael Kissane, Gavin Breen, Ian Flavin, (Cillian Langan 82), Danny Stack, Conor Breen, Noel Brosnan (Jack Healy 68)

REFEREE: John Ross