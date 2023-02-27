Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Three-goal Lenamore progress past neighbours Ferry Rangers in Healy Cup

There was a good turn-out in Ballylongford for the Shannonside derby on Saturday afternoon

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

kerryman

Mike Rice

TOMMY HEALY MEMORIAL CUP (Preliminary Round)

Lenamore Rovers 3

Privacy