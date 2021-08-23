Three all-Kerry ties in first round of FAI Junior Cup

The draw for the first round of the 2021 FAI Junior Cup (Kerry/Clare/Desmond section) was made on Monday afternoon and sees three all Kerry ties.
Strand Road will take on Killarney Celtic, the reigning KDL champions and a club with very real ambitions of going all the way having previously reached the semi-finals in 2017. Killorglin AFC will face Ballyheigue Athletic, while MEK Galaxy go head-to-head with Tralee Dynamos.
In all fifteen Kerry clubs will enter the race for the most prestigious junior club competition in the country.
FAI JUNIOR CUP 2021/2022
Round 1 (Kerry/Clare/Desmond Section), To be played on or before 26/9/2021
Newmarket Celtic v Classic Fc (Kerry)
Shannon Town B v Breska Rovers Afc
Strand Road Fc (Kerry) v Killarney Celtic Fc (Kerry)
Asdee Rovers Fc (Kerry) v Ballingarry Afc
Ennis Town Fc v Broadford United
Bridge United v St Brendans Park Fc (Kerry)
Shannon Hibernians v Listowel Celtic (Kerry)
Killarney Athletic (Kerry) v Fern Celtic Fc
Mastergeeha Fc (Kerry) v Lifford Afc
Windmill United (Kerry) v Kildimo United
Sporting Ennistymon v Tulla United
Killorglin Afc (Kerry) v Ballyheigue Athletic (Kerry)
Grannagh United v Avenue United
Abbeyfeale United v Bunratty Cratloe Fc
Shannon Town A v Rathkeale Fc
Newcastlewest Town v Coole Fc
Dingle Bay Rovers (Kerry) v Shannon Olympic
MEK Galaxy (Kerry) v Tralee Dynamos (Kerry)
Flynns Boys Fc v Fenit Samphires (Kerry)
Glin Rovers v Kilcornan Afc.S