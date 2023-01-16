Ten-man Asdee cause shock of the weekend in seeing off CSCB

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

CSCB 0

Asdee Rovers 2

Ten-man Asdee Rovers caused the shock of the day in this division at Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning defeating title contenders CSCB in tremendous fashion.

The Shannonsiders were languishing at the foot of the table going into the game and this big win will give them plenty of encouragement for what lies ahead.

When the sides met at Craughdarrig Park a couple of weeks ago CSCB won the game comfortably, but Asdee got sweet revenge in this game and the manner in which they won was highly commendable.

They seemed to be chasing a lost cause when they had a player sent off in the first half and while they rode their luck at times they showed tremendous character and spirit to win the game decisively at the end.

The tempo of the game was slow in the first half with scoring chances few and far between. Both sides forced a couple of corner kicks but they yielded nothing.

CSCB had a couple of half chances to go ahead from dead ball situations, but the Asdee goalie Owen Tydings was plucking everything out of the air in confident fashion under any kind of pressure that came his way.

Michael O’Down went close for CSCB with a fizzing shot that skimmed the crossbar. It appeared as if CSCB prospects were given a big boost when Asdee were reduced to ten players late in the first half when one of their defenders was red carded after an alleged unsavoury incident that provoked an angry response from their opponents.

However, the North Kerry side picked up the pieces and got on with the job in hand knowing now that it would require a huge effort to get anything out of the game. CSCB went close to breaking the deadlock after a great run by CJ Daniels opened the Asdee defence, but his shot from outside the box went over the top.

Asdee went ahead before half time with a peculiar type of goal. A foul just inside the CSCB half produced a free kick.

Conor Twomey floated the ball into the CSCB goalmouth and the flight of the ball deceived the CSCB keeper and it bounced short of the goal line and hopped up into the roof of the net to give Asdee a shock lead.

Asdee have had so many hard luck stories so far this season and they were delighted to have a bit of good fortune for a change with this goal.

It appeared as if they were about to double their lead early in the second half when Martin Collins latched on to a Conor Toomey cross and his bullet of a volley seemed to be destined for the net but the CSCB keeper Kevin Dowd brought off a marvellous save to lift the spirit of his colleagues.

Then Asdee’s Pa Mulvihill went off injured and he was replaced by Eoin Kennedy and he went on to have a huge impact on the game. He got in the thick of the action quickly taking on defenders every given opportunity and he was linking up well with his colleagues.

Asdee put the game to bed in the 84th minute when Michael Fogarty ran on to a loose ball outside the box and despite the CSCB keeper leaving the goal line to try to cut the angle Fogarty kept his composure intact and planted the ball well wide of him for a goal worthy of winning any game.

This was a great win for Asdee against the odds which takes them out of the relegation zone but they have an awful lot of work to do yet if they are to continue to move up the league table.

It was a setback for CSCB in their league title bid but they are a decent side who will take points off the leading contenders in this division and will be in the mix in the title race towards the end of the season.

CSCB: Kevin Dowd, Tadgh Connor, Jack Nix, Ross Spillane, Patrick O’Donoghue, Eoghan Lyne, Jimmy O’Grady, Michael O’Dowd, C. J. Daniels, Cillian Dowd, David Dowd, William Murphy, Niall Murphy

ASDEE ROVERS: Owen Tydings, Phil Blake, John Horgan, Jeremiah Tydings, Gavin Casey, Conor Toomey, Michael Toomey, Valdeniu Meves, Pa Mulvihill, Owen Kennedy, Rory Mulvihill, Kenneth Tydings

REFEREE: Kevin Cunningham