Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| -1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ten-man Asdee cause shock of the weekend in seeing off CSCB

Title contenders were clipped by underdogs Asdee in Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

CSCB 0

Privacy