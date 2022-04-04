Table-toppers UCD hand out tough lesson to Kerry U-19s in Mounthawk Park

Junior Ankomah of Kerry tackled by Tobi Jinad of UCD in the U19 League of Ireland soccer game at Mounthawk Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

EA SPORTS U19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry 0

UCD 3

Kerry played host to table-toppers UCD at soccer headquarters on Sunday and they faced a stern test against a formidable Dublin side who are leading the way in this division.

Understandably Kerry adapted a cautious approach to the game defending deep and tried to hit on the counter attack any chance they got.

However, playing this game plan is always very risky as if an attack breaks down they would be very exposed at the back as defenders are operating out of their comfort zone.

Kerry held their own reasonably well in the first half and, while their defence was stretched at times, they stuck to their task and made their opponents work hard to engineer scoring opportunities.

They found it difficult to cope with a UCD side who were perfecting their passing game and were dominating midfield where Ian Byrne was the taskmaster while Billy Vance and Aidan O’Keeffe were very dangerous up front.

After a decent opening 10 minutes by Kerry the visitors went ahead in the 12th minute after Kerry did not cope adequately with a corner kick and Ryan Bowden headed to the net.

Kerry’s first half chance came in the 23rd with the industrious Nathan Gleeson made a run from midfield but his shot from distance went over the top.

Kerry lost Gleeson who had been playing very well shortly afterwards as he retired after picking up an injury and he was replaced by Cianan Cooney.

The visitors got a stranglehold on the game seven minutes from the break when they scored their second goal.

It came from slack defending by Kerry, which was taken advantage of by the excellent Billy Vance and he applied a great finish.

Kerry knew at half-time that they had to pull up their socks if they were to get back into the game.

They forced a corner early in the second half, which was despatched into the goalmouth and sub Cianan Cooney was very unlucky not to get the final touch on the ball as if he did it would have been a certain goal.

Another chance arose five minutes later after great build play a spectacular bicycle kick by Samuel Aladesanusi was just fractionally wide.

Kerry were very unlucky not to pull a goal back in the 78th minute after excellent build up play the impressive Cianan Cooney used his strength to win the ball and with a delightful turn he left a defender stranded and his low shot for the bottom corner of the net clipped the butt of the post and went wide.

That was last chance for Kerry as two minutes later UCD put the game to bed when their outstanding centre-half Jamie Duggan showed great bravery to put in his head where most would shy away from but it had an added bonus as his header found the back of the net.

While Kerry played some good football at times but not often enough and the better side won on the day.

They have another tough test next Sunday when they host Cork City in Tralee.

KERRY FC: Gavin O’Brien, Robert Vasiu, Sean O’Connell, Ryan Guerin, Junior Ankomah, Nathan Gleeson, Graham O’Reilly, Samuel Aladesanusi, Alain Beaujouan, Cian Brosnan, Daniel Okwute. Subs: Cianan Cooney, Ronan Teahan

UCD: Oliwier Oleksiewicz, Keelan Byrne, Jamie Duggan, Ryan Bowen, Aaron Corish, Toby Jinad, Matthew Scott, Shane Gallagher, Ian Byrne, Billy Vance, Aidan O’Keeffe

REFEREE: Anthony Morrison