Strugglers Lisard Wanderers rise to comfortably see off Lixnaw Celtic

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2B

Lixnaw Celtic 1

Lisard Wanderers B 5

Lisard Wanderers elevated themselves from the foot of the table at Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning with a very comfortable win over Lixnaw Celtic. It was a poor day at the office for Lixnaw as they had a depleted side on duty and they paid the price for it at the end.

The game was a nightmare for reporters at the game as due to a clash of colours the Lixnaw team opted to turn their jerseys inside out to play the game and consequently it was difficult to distinguish players.

Lisrard were the dominant side from the very outset and they were comfortable on the ball and put some very slick passages of football together.

Lixnaw grew into the game as it progressed with Cathal McCarthy, Billy Stack and Shane Kelliher working hard at midfield, but lone striker Mike Conway was living off scraps up front and he had to move back to midfield to try and get possession of the ball.

After failing to convert a couple of good early scoring chances Lisard went ahead in the 16th minute when Declan Clifford and Dara O’Connor opened the Lixnaw defence and Danny Feehan coming in at 100 miles an hour finished to the net from close range.

They doubled their lead five minutes later when Anthony Moynihan played in Alan Cunningham who showed great class chipping the advancing Lixnaw keeper for a peach of a goal. They had the ball in the net again in the 38th minute when Mike Cahill set up Blake Byrne and he applied a clinical finish.

The game was almost done and dusted for Lisard just before the break when Declan Clifford and Alan Cunninghan combined to etch a hole in the Lixnaw rearguard and Blake Byrne took full advantage scoring from just inside the box.

Byrne completed his hat-trick on the hour mark with another superb finish. Then the Lixnaw keeper picked up an injury after an accidental clash and he was replaced in goals by Shane Kelliher

Lixnaw got a late consolation goal when a shot was parried by the Lisard keeper and it fell in the path of Eoin Murphy and he rifled a daisycutter of a shot to the back of the net from inside box.

After this Lisard took the foot off the gas introducing substitutions and they ran out very comfortable winners at the end.

LIXNAW CELTIC: Shane O’Leary, Patrick Hogan, Robert Silles, Kevin Power, Jeremy Lyons, Reggie Galvin, Cathal McCarthy, Billy Stack Shane Kelliher, Mike Conway, James Flaherty

LISARD WANDERERS: Michael Szczodrowski, Eoin Murphy, Anthony Moynihan, Dara O’Connor, Michael Cahill, Stephen Gibbons, Adam Grey, Declan Clifford, Blake Byrne, Danny Alan Cunningham, Danny Feehan

REFEREE: Adrian Quirke