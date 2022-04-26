Kerry

St Brendan’s Park’s A and C teams progress in John Joe Naughton U-13 Cup

Jack Daly, St Brendan&rsquo;s Park A (red), and Tadhg Long, LB Rovers A, in action during their U-13 John Joe Naughton Cup Last 16 game at Christy Leahy Park. Photos by Domnick Walsh Expand
Jack Daly, St Brendan’s Park A (red), and Tadhg Long, LB Rovers A, in action during their U-13 John Joe Naughton Cup Last 16 game at Christy Leahy Park. Photos by Domnick Walsh

Jack Daly, St Brendan’s Park A (red), and Tadhg Long, LB Rovers A, in action during their U-13 John Joe Naughton Cup Last 16 game at Christy Leahy Park. Photos by Domnick Walsh

Boys U-13 Cup

St Brendan’s Park have a special interest in the U-13 Cup as it is named after one of their great servants John Joe Naughton. Their C side moved into the last 16 thanks to goals from Calvin O’Sullivan (3), Daithi Nolan (2) and Shane Griffin in their win over Listowel Celtic.

