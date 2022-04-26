St Brendan’s Park’s A and C teams progress in John Joe Naughton U-13 Cup

Boys U-13 Cup

St Brendan’s Park have a special interest in the U-13 Cup as it is named after one of their great servants John Joe Naughton. Their C side moved into the last 16 thanks to goals from Calvin O’Sullivan (3), Daithi Nolan (2) and Shane Griffin in their win over Listowel Celtic.

Killorglin B are also into the Last 16 as they defeated Dingle Bay Rovers 3-1. Mikey Hynes, Tommy Foley and Hugh O’Sullivan were on the mark for Killorglin with Cillian O’Baoill getting the Dingle goal.

In the Last 16 Killarney Celtic scored twice late on to secure the win at home to Mastergeeha who had Roan Guerin on the score sheet. But it was goals from Mark Looney (2), Samuel Scroope and Lachlan Scannell that sees Killarney Celtic into the last 8.

St Brendan’s Park A have also reached the last 8 as they proved a little too strong for LB Rovers A. Goals from Rian McEvoy, Edison Jahiri and Johnny Neilings, including from the penalty spot, saw the Tralee side progress.

Iveragh United proved to be the stronger in extra time as they defeated Inter Kenmare 5-1. Jayden Corcoran scored for Iveragh United in normal time and added goals from Darragh Fogarty (2), John Kavanagh and Cillian O’Connell in extra time to take the win.



Good day in the U-13 Shield for Killarney Celtic

A Cillian O’Leary free kick was enough to give Killarney Celtic C the win in the John Joe Naughton U-13 Shield game against MEK Galaxy B.

The Killarney Celtic B’s also progressed against Killarney Athletic B thanks to two goals from Marco Mosca and one from Conor McElligott.

Inter Kenmare C are in the draw for the quarter finals as well thanks to a 5-2 win over Iveragh United B. Their goals came from Nicholas Kirby, Ronan Hussey, Kevin Touhy and Mathew Miles (2) both in the second half. Jack O’Shea and Darragh O’Shea from the penalty spot were on the mark for Iveragh United.



Killorglin B win away at Killarney Athletic in U-13 Division 2

Four goals from Mikey Hayes, two from Tommy Foley and one from Peter O’Shea saw Killorglin B take the points from their away trip to Killarney Athletic in the U-13 Division 2. Ronan McCarthy (2) and Kenneth O’Meara got the home sides goals.

Ballyhar through in U-12 Shield

Ballyhar Dynamos booked their place in the Last 8 of the John Murphy U-12 Shield thanks to four goals from Alex Finn and two from Patrick O’Connor in their win over Mastergeeha C.

Killorglin through to face St Brendan’s Park in U-11 final

In the U-11 Cup quarter-final Castleisland finished the stronger in extra-time to see off MEK Galaxy. The game was tied 3-3 after normal time and 5-3 after extra-time. The Castleisland goals came from Mathew O’Sullivan and Ryan O’Connor who got two each and one from Olly O’Shea. Jack Griffin, Jerry Moloney and James Rooney scored for MEK. However, their run came to an end when they lost out 5-3 to Killorglin A in the first semi-final. The Castleisland goals came from Se O’Donnell, Ryan O’Connor and Mathew O’Sullivan.

St Brendan’s Park will be their opposition as they beat Iveragh United 2-1.

In the U-11 Plate Inter Kenmare qualified for the Last 8 thanks to a win over Listowel Celtic and at the weekend made it into the last 4 defeating LB Rovers B.

Listowel Celtic D defeated Castleisland C in the semi-final of this competition with Jack Hobbert (2) and Harry Connolly on the mark for Castleisland.

Ballyhar Dynamos will contest the Bowl final after their last 4 win over St Brendan’s Park C.

John O’Flynn Memorial U-10 knock-out stages

Dingle Bay Rovers will play in the U-10 Cup final after a 7-4 semi-final win at home to Iveragh United. TJ Hannifin, Donncha O Murchu, Tommy Sullivan and Conal Se scored for Dingle Bay.

In the U-10 Shield competition Listowel Celtic booked their place in the final with a 7-3 win over Fenit Green in their semi-final. They will face Killarney Celtic White who were 2-1 winners over Park Gold.

The Park Green are the first side into the Plate final thanks to a 4-0 win over LB Rovers A.

In the Bowl competition Inter Kenmare B defeated Park B by the odd goal in five.

U-15 Premier

In the U-15 Premier Killarney Athletic defeated Mastergeeha with three goals in each half. The Athletic goals came from Luke Doolan and Fionn Daly who both scored twice and one each from Nathan Cronin and Szymon Jasinski.

U-15 Division 1

MEK Galaxy made home advantage count as they took the three points in their game against Killorglin B.



U-15 Division 2

Inter Kenmare B won on the road when they defeated Mastergeeha B at Kilbrean Park. Bryan O’Sullivan scored for Mastergeeha. But goals from Alex Sheehan and Siya Bonga who got two each and one from Cathal MacSwiney gave Inter the points.

Killarney Athletic B and St Brendan’s Park B were involved in a cracker which ended 5-5. Jerry Lynch (2), Tadgh Moylan, Igor Miklajczyk and Will Leahy got the Park’s goals. Szymon Jasinski (3), Evan Doona and Mathew Pfister were on the mark for Athletic.