Spillane pleased with title win but critical that Killarney Celtic had to play final after dominating the league

Killarney Celtic manager Brian Spillane said he was delighted that his side has clinched a four in a row of Premier A titles, after they were convincing 3-0 winners over town rivals Killarney Athletic in Sunday’s final, though he was critical of the fact his team had to play a league final even though they dominated the league campaign and finished streets ahead of all their Premier A opponents.

“It’s fantastic but it is unfair that we had to play a final to win the league as we were 19 points ahead of our nearest rivals,” Spillane said. “We have the same group of players for the past four or five years with a few young players thrown in as well and they are a dedicated bunch of lads who give everything for the club. We have 20 players out training twice a week and they are all good friends so there is great bond among the squad. You don’t win trophies unless everyone makes a huge effort and we are very fortunate to have such a dedicated bunch of players who give such great commitment.”

“The final was dragged out and unfortunately a couple of our young players lost out because they are away for various reasons and were not available for the final. We had qualified for the final very early on so the waiting game was tough. We just had to go out and train hard and be ready when our calling came.

“The lack of match practice was a worry but once we knew Athletic were going to be our opponents at only three days notice we knew we had to be ready as we would be favourites so we had to make sure Athletic did not surprise us on the day.

“The lads were great today adopting the right attitude and approached the game with the same type of positive approach as they would for any other game.”

“Of course a Killarney town derby is very special and while most people thought we would win the game handily we did not take that approach as we knew we would have to perform at our best to win the game. Local derbies are normally very close so we had to bear this in mind and had to be ready for whatever our opponents were able to muster.

"We won the game comfortably and each and every player contributed to another great triumph for the club,” Spillane said, adding that the team is not finished yet as they will be hoping to defend their Greyhound Bar title in the coming weeks.