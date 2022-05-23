Silverware and smiles for Kerry girls at Munster inter-league finals in Mastergeeha

Action from the U15 Munster Shield Final Kerry v South Tipperary in Mastergeeha on Sunday Photo by Tatyana McGough

The U12 Kerry Team that won the U12 Munster Cup Final in Mastergeeha on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Eleven SFAI Munster Inter League Girls finals took place at Mastergeeha hosted by the KSBGL. 24 teams from nine league contested the twelve games.

On the Saturday there were wins for North Tipperary in the Under 12 Girls Shield Final with a 2-1 come- from-behind win over Clare. In the Under 12 Girls Plate Limerick Desmond scored twice in two minutes in the second half to take the win over West Cork.

In the Under 13 Cup Cork SSL were 3-1 winners over Limerick Desmond while North Tipperary were again successful as they defeated Clare 3-1 in the Under 13 Plate Final.

The final game of Day 1 saw Waterford take home the Under 16 Girls Plate following a 3-0 win over West Cork.

The KSBGL had five sides in finals on Sunday in one of the biggest days in the Girls side of the game in the county.

There was success in the first game of the day as Kerry won the Under 12 Development Final 1-0 against Limerick County. Evie O’Sullivan got the goal late on.

Kerry then won the Cup at Under 12 level following a hard fought 1-0 over Limerick County. The only goal of the game was scored from the penalty spot by Amy Rose Shanahan.

South Tipperary and Kerry contested the Under 15 Cup final and after a very tight first half the game remained scoreless. However, the South Tipp side finished the stronger and took the win thanks to Meabh Cuddihy (two) and Molly Crowe.

Goals from Molly Gantley, Lilly Flannery, Claire Fitzgerald and Molly Quinn saw South Tipperary (TSDDL) win their second trophy of the day defeating Kerry 4-2 in the Under 13 Shield.

Louise O’Donoghue and Tara Cronin scored the Kerry goals putting Kerry 1-0 and then pulling it back to 4-2.

The Under 16 Shield was another great battle between Kerry and South Tipperary. 0-0 at half-time Erin Grace put the Tipperary girls ahead before one of the goals of the weekend from Grace Horgan wrapped up the win to make it a very good day for the TSDDL.

The final game of the weekend was another game where every ball was fought for. In the end an Áine Banfield goal gave Clare a 1-0 over Limerick County.

It was a wonderful feast of Girls football hosts by the KSBGL and Anthony Phelan, the competition coordinator and SFAI Council member, at the excellent Mastergeeha FC grounds and officiated perfectly by the Kerry referees.

UNDER 12 GIRLS CUP

Castleisland will be away to Iveragh United in the semi-final with LB Rovers and Inter Kenmare on the other side of the draw.

Castleisland reached the last four by defeating Listowel Celtic B thanks to two goals each from Katie Crowley, Anna McCarthy and Isabel Walmsley and one each from Jessica O’Sullivan and Bríd McCarthy.

Shield

This final turned out to be an 11 goal cracker with Inter Kenmare just going through 6-5.

Eilidh Cregan hit three and Leona Meany two for LB Rovers who were the home side. The Inter goals came from Robyn Horgan and Niamh Healy who scored two each and one each from Rebecca Jones and Amiela O’Sullivan.

Inter Kenmare now await the winner of the other semi-final between Iveragh United and Castleisland.

UNDER 14 GIRLS CUP

MEK Galaxy now know that their opponents in the final will be Killarney Celtic. Celtic were 4-0 winners at home to Camp Juniors. Their goals came from Kate Forde, Cora O’Donovan, Emma Daly and Emily Buckley.

Shield

Killarney Celtic B needed extra time to defeat Castleisland and reach the final where they await the winners of Iveragh United and Fenit Samphires. The game finished 2-2 after full-time and it was Celtic that finished the stronger in extra time.

Tara Cronin hit two for Celtic, which were added to by goals from Ali Bowler and Lily O’Shaughnessy, while Edel O’Donoghue got both Castleisland goals.

UNDER 16 GIRLS CUP

Shield

With the Division 1 title already wrapped up Castleisland made it a season to remember when the added the shield to the League win thanks to a 3-0 defeat of St Brendan’s Park.

Amelia Kerins put Castleisland ahead in the 12th minute. The Park battled hard but it was the winners who made it 2-0 through Seana Wilkinson on the 50th minute and the wrapped up the win through Holly Horan in the 60th minute.

UNDER 14 GIRLS LEAGUE

Division 1

Fenit Samphires got the win they needed to take the title race down to the last game. They won 2-1 away to LB Rovers with goals from Alisha Deady and Siofra Murphy. Leona Meana replied for LB Rovers.

With Iveragh United on 22 points from nine played they know a point will do them from their final game against Killarney Celtic B who are on 18/9 and can still finish second. Fenit are on 19/9 and will play Killarney Athletic in their last game.

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Castleisland – Anna McCarthy, Hazel Burke, Edel O’Donoghue and Julie O’Connor

Killarney Celtic – Caoimhe O’Brien, Kate Healy, Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Grainne Kelliher

Fenit Samphires –Sarah Chute, Riona McMorrell Moriarty

LB Rovers – Eilidh Cregan, Leona Meaney