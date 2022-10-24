Share of the spoils between Classic FC and The Park in Tralee derby

CHARLEVILLE CHESE PREMIER B

Classic FC 1

The Park 1

The Tralee local derby was a very keenly contested game at soccer headquarters in Tralee on Friday evening and after a lively game that produced spells of good football the sides had to settle for a share of the spoils at the end.

A young and energetic Park side play a fast and appealing brand of football who have been improving every week from the start of the season. They have blended together very well and show a great appetite for every game.

Meanwhile Classic FC manager Timmy Lynch has acquired a number of additions to his squad for the new season and now they are a far more formidable side who will be serious title contenders in the second tier of the KDL.

The game was played in very testing weather conditions with continuous rainfall and a strong gale, but both sides rose to the challenge and provided an entertaining game with a decent amount of free flowing football.

The game got off to a lively start with a quick Classic attack when Adam Ward delivered an accurately measured cross for Darren O’Brien but his effort on goal missed the target.

Early on The Park were moving the ball quickly at midfield with Adam Walker, Kevin Browne and Dan Fisher pulling the strings and they began to test the Classic rear-guard.

While up front Donagh O’Brien was a constant threat up front and was willing to take on defenders in the air and on the ground at every opportunity he got. The Park put a good attack in the 16th minute with Kevin Browne and Donagh O’Brien doing the spade work to set Sebastain Vasiu free but he shot wide.

They followed up with another attack and got a free kick in a good position. Sebastian Vasiu floated the ball into the goalmouth finding Seán Hill, but he headed the ball wide.

Now Classic were beginning to get a grip at midfield where Shane Jordan, was linking up very productively with his colleagues Conor O’Callaghan, Brendan Smith and Darren O’Brien.

Classic put a jigsaw of a move together involving a number of players in the 35th minute creating a good opportunity to score for Adam Ward, but he was unable to test the Classic keeper.

The deadlock was broken on the stroke of half-time when a Pádraig McCannon free kick stretched The Classic defence and Donagh O’Brien contested the ball in the goalmouth with Park goalie Dylan Donna and when the net-minder lost control of the ball he was deemed to have fouled his opponent and referee Adrien Quirke pointed to the spot.

Shane Jordan made no mistake from 12 yards with an expertly taken spot kick giving the Park goalie no chance. The weather deteriorated in the second half with loads of rain coming down and the gale grew in strength.

Aided with the gale Classis began to get a stranglehold on the game after play resumed and The Park goalie Dylan Donna had to earn his keep making a couple of very good saves to keep his side in the game.

However, The Park brought the game back to parity on the hour mark with a brilliantly created goal. After a short kick out Jack Twamley made good ground and linked up with Donagh O’Brien who slid the ball through to Dan Fisher and he applied a clinical finish.

Both sides tried to engineer a winner in the final 10 minutes of the game and Classic going closest with Adam Ward denied by a superb save by Park goalie Dylan Donna.

CLASSIC FC: David Hennessy, Aaron Ward, Antony O’Leary, Shane Jordan, Scott Hennessy, Brendan Smith, Nathan O’Leary, Padraig Mc Cannon, Adam Ward, Alfie Christie, Nathan O’Leary, Ruairi Keane

THE PARK: Dylan Doona, Kevin Browne, Adam Walker, Dave Rusk, Jack Twamley, Adam Sheehy, Dan Fisher, Seán Hill, Robert Kerins, Seán Kedzierski, Dean Scanlon, Cian O’Brien