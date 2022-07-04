Seven-goal Kerry FC U19s blitz Longford Town

EA SPORTS U19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND TIER 2 ROUND 3

Kerry FC 7

Longford Town 1

Kerry played host to Longford Town in Tralee on Sunday and they turned in a tremendous performance defeating the midlanders in emphatic fashion.

While their opponents were a much inferior side you can only play who is before you and Kerry came away with a facile win at the end. They went ahead in the 15th minute with a great strike by Cian Brosnan

Their ace marksman had the Longford net bulging again just past the half hour mark with another great finish after excellent build up play. They took a stranglehold in the game just before half time with another goal from Venis Jahiri putting them in a commanding position at the break.

While they were comfortably ahead facing the second half there was no room for complacency as if the visitors pulled a goal back it could change the trend of the game. However, Kerry made sure this would not happen and they kept their foot on the pedal scoring 5 second half goals.

Goals from Cianan Cooney and Venis Jahiri put the game to bed for Kerry. Cian Brosnan went on to clinch an impressive hat trick while a brace of goals from Cianan Cooney added salt to the wounds of the visitors. The visitors scored a late consolation goal.

This win was a great confidence booster for Kerry and if they can keep the momentum going more wins are on the horizon.