Schoolgirls round-up: Listowel Celtic U13s win on the road to Camp Juniors

Taylor Kate Leane, Park FC (red) and Niamh Ryan, Kilfrush Crusaders AFC in action during their clash at Christy Leahy Park last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

GIRLS LEAGUE

Under 13 Premier

A Molly Kiely goal saw Listowel Cetlic win 0-1 on the road to Camp Juniors. Sarah Meehan and Niamh Loughnane were best for Listowel.

Goals from Anna McCarthy, Sophia Fleming, Jessica O'Sullivan saw Castleisland run out 6-2 winners over Iveragh United. Players of the match were Anna McCarthy, Isabel Walmsley, Tessa Reidy.

Under 15 Premier

Listowel Celtic were six goal winners over Killarney Athletic. The scorers for Listowel Celtic were Eadaoin Larkin, Holly Boyle, Ava Sheehy with outstanding games from Amanda Duyille and Ashlyn Falvey.

GIRLS NATIONAL CUP LAST 32

Under 12

St Brendans Park took a good 1-2 win on the road to Cootehill Harps AFC. A pair of goals from Nessa Kirby got the job done.

MEK Galaxy also won on the road taking a 1-4 victory over Gorey Rangers – Isabelle O'Connor, Ava Harty, and Elise Brunner were amongst the goals for MEK.

GIRLS NATIONAL TROPHY LAST 32

Under 16

Killarney Celtic girls took a five nil victory away to Stonepark. After a four hour journey to the venue the Killarney girls put in a great performance in the first half and were up be 2-0 up against strong opposition.

After half-time the Celtic girls shook off the long bus journey and played some outstanding soccer and scored 3 more goals whilst the defence kept Stonepark scoreless.

Everyone fro Killarney played well, but after scoring four goals Maeve Courtney was the player of the match. Goals scorers Maeve Courtney four goals, Katie Foster one goal.

Girls Roll of Honour

Seoidin Scanlan (Ballyhar Dynamos)

Micheala Fiynn (Listowel Celtic)

Anna Mc Carthy (Castleisland AFC)

Grace Ryan (MEK Galaxy)

Nessa Kirby ( St Brendans Park)

Keelin O Shea (Killarney Athletic)

Sadhb Dowling (Fenit samphires)

Meave Courtney (Killarney Celtic)

Alannah Crossen (St Brendans Park)