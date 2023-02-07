Schoolgirl soccer: Inter Kenmare enjoy comfortable win away to Fenit Samphires

GIRLS LEAGUE UNDER 12

Premier

Fenit Samphires suffered 0-4 at home to Inter Kenmare. Scorers for Kenmare were Aisling O'Shea, Sadbh O'Mahony, Robyn Horgan, and Kate Poff.

Division 1

Matergeeha were six goals to nil winners away to Tralee Dynamos. Scorers for Mastergeeha were Annabelle Casey, Áine Herlihy, Ella Kate, Lily Fogarty, Anna Lenihan and Sophie Moynihan.

GIRLS LEAGUE UNDER 14

Premier

In energy sapping conditions in Listowel, Killarney Celtic battled back to get a deserved share of the spoils, 1-1, against a resurgent Listowel Celtic side who threatened to overwhelm Killarney Celtic with their physicality and pace at times.

Listowel Celtic got on top in midfield in the first half, switching play cleverly and took the lead after 20m when Eadhoin Larkin got on the end of a breaking ball from kick-out behind the Killarney Celtic defence and finished well.

Killarney Celtic had sporadic attacks where Sadbh O’Halloran chiefly with her driving runs got in behind the Listowel defence, but it was 1-0 to Listowel at the break.

In the second half Killarney Celtic’s central defenders, Sadbh O’Brien and Erin O’Sullivan were magnificent in defence and withstood the Listowel attacks, mainly through Ava Sheehy on the right flank for Listowel augmented by Eadhoin Larkin playing a more advanced left wing role.

Killarney Celtic Niamh Brosnan moved to midfield in second half and got on a lot more ball ,winning some great tackles. In the final 20 minutes Killarney Celtic came more into the game in addition helped by the work rate of Amelia Carroll Kelly, and Ali Bowler playing as striker using her pace between the lines, supported by Sadbh O’Halloran.

Emma O’Connor came off the bench for Killarney Celtic and brought great energy and tackling, and the reintroduction of Jessica Leggate with her skilful link play helped Killarney Celtic dominate the latter stages of the game.

Bowler went very close with a great chance to level the match. Amelia Carroll Kelly following a lengthy left wing run was fouled outside the left side of the penalty area with eight minutes left, and Jessica Leggate, as only she can, bent an unbelievable free kick into the right side of the net.

Killarney Celtic drove on for the winner, but it was nip and tuck to the final whistle. Big shout out to Ailbhe O’Callaghan who made her debut after 20m of the first half for Killarney Celtic and put in a great shift .

The entire squad of both teams all made contributions but Killarney Celtic best performers on the day were Sadbh O’Brien, Niamh Brosnan, and Erin O’Sullivan who was simply colossal as centre half with her tackling, covering and anticipation and was Killarney Celtic girl of the match.

Ava Sheehy and Aisling Falvey played brilliantly for Listowel Celtic in what was an absorbing tussle. Well done to both teams and a great advert for girls’ soccer in Kerry.

UNDER 16 INTER-LEAGUE

Kerry 2

Cork 0

In the first half the Kerry Girls played some outstanding soccer, the team as a whole put in a massive 40mins and managed to end the first half up 1-0.

In the second half Cork upped their game but Kerry stood strong and created plenty of chances of our own, one of these chances was finished wonderfully by Katie Foster who broke through their line of defence and slotted the ball home for a 2-0 lead and the match.

Thanks to Cork and all their coaches/players for a great game and for the large crowd that showed to cheer on both teams.

Girls Team of the Week

Kate Poff (Inter Kenmare)

Anna Lenihan (Mastergeeha AFC)

Erin Harty (Fenit Samphires)

Mia Robertson (Kilorglin AFC )

Grace Barry (MEK Galaxy)

Ava Sheehy (Listowel Celtic)

Feile Dower (Killarney Celtic)

Katie Reidy (Castleisland AFC)

Eabha Maguire (St Brendans Park)

Orla Flynn (Camp Juniors)