Schoolboys and girls continue Kennedy and Gaynor Cup preparations in Clare tournament

Kerry’s under-14 squads took place in a pre-Gaynor and Kennedy Cup tournament at the weekend hosted by the Clare Schoolboys Soccer League (CSSL). The boys took on Limerick County in the first game which ended 0-0 and they came from behind twice to draw with Clare 2-2. Szymon Jasinski and Ben Kelliher got the Kerry goals. And on Sunday they drew 1-1 with Longford (Rob Keane) and 2-2 with Mayo (Rob Keane, Ben Kelliher) to finish unbeaten in their four games.

The girls’ Gaynor Cup build-up continued as they played Mayo first, going down 2-0 in a game that was very tight all the way through. In their second game they drew 2-2 with Longford with Laura Falvey scoring both the Kerry goals.

SFAI Boys Inter-League

In the Munster U-15 Shield final a mix up by the opposition meant Kerry had to wait for the kick off which ended up being an hour later than planned. On the field Limerick District proved to be too strong on the day and they ran out 5-0 winners.

The U-13s North went down to Limerick County in their Inter League quarter-final at the Park. The visitors took the win with Darragh O’Donoghue getting the Kerry goal.

The Kerry U-15s put in a great effort to come back from 3-0 to close within one thanks to goals from a Jack Slattery penalty and a Mo Abdalla goal.

SFAI U-14 Girls defeat for Listowel Celtic

Listowel Celtic went out of the SFAI U-14 Girls Regional Competition at the semi-final stage as their depleted side went down 4-1 to Killavilla. Laura Meehan scored for Listowel Celtic from the penalty spot.