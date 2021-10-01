Schoolboy Soccer: Tralee Dynamos put six past Killarney Celtic in U15 Premier win

Matthew Rodgers, Tralee Dynamos (red), and Killarney Celtic's Luke Courtney in action during their U-15 Premier Division game at Cahermoneen in Tralee. Photo by Domnick Walsh

UNDER 15

Premier

On Saturday Tralee Dynamos were too strong for Killarney Celtic at home and won thanks to goals from Pierce Lowth, Ryan Driscoll, Nick Lacey, Ronan O’Carroll, Alex Touhy and Niode Derege.

Killorglin and Killarney Athletic played out a 3-3 draw with the home side coming from behind twice. Athletic went 2-0 up and 3-3 thanks to two from Fionn Daly and one from Luke Doolan but goals from James Jones (2), one from the penalty spot, and James Cliffordsaw the points shared.

Listowel Celtic made the trip to Kilbrean Park and came away 3-1 winners with Sean Cox scoring for home side.

St Brendans Park were 3-1 winner over LB Rovers. Oliver Lata, Shane Crossan and Jack O’Mahoney got the Park’s goals with Oran O’Sullivan replying for Rovers.

The previous Thursday night Listowel Celtic A were 3-0 winners against neighbours LB Rovers A.

Division 1

Killorglin B and Camp Juniors got the weekend’s U-15 action underway with the home side winning 3-1. Robert Keane scored twice to put Camp ahead before Eoin Kissane pulled one back for Killorglin B assisted by Callum Russell. Keane wrapped up the win scoring from distance to also complete his hat trick.

Inter Kenmare made the trip to Ballyhar Dynamos a winning one as the saw off Ballyhar Dynamos. The Kenmare side made the brightest start and were 5 up at the break. Credit to Michael Lynch and Ballyhar they fought back with Lynch hitting a hat trick but Inter hit three of their own to wrap up the win.

The Inter Kenmare goals came from Liam O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Sullivan and Donnacha O’Sullivan who all got two each while Rossa McGearailt and Caolinn Desmond hit one each.

One goal separated MEK Galaxy and Dingle Bay Rovers with the West Kerry side taking the win thanks to Ned Ryan.

Iveragh United were short a few regulars for their game away to Listowel Celtic B which the North Kerry side won thanks to goals from Muiris Kearney, David Lawlor, Barry O’Leary and Jayden Chute. Killian O’Connell got the Iveragh goal from the penalty spot.

Division 2

The games in the U-15 Division 2 were played in the afternoon and it proved a successful time for Inter Kenmare who won away at Park B. Siya Ndlovu hit a hat trick with Sean Casey scoring two. But they also needed goalkeeper Danny Sheehan to be in top form and he was.

UNDER 13

Premier

Camp Juniors and Fenit Samphires played out a 2-2 draw in the U-13 Premier. Killian Crean and Tadgh O’Donoghue scored for the home side with Dara Harty and Evan Lyons replying for Fenit.

Camp Juniors were back in action on Saturday and they all three points defeating Listowel Celtic. Killian Crean (3), Tadgh O’Donoghue (2), Jack Doyle from the penalty spot and Tom Griffin were on the mark for Camp Juniors.

MEK Galaxy made home advantage in Fossa count as they defeated Killarney Celtic 2-1. Maurice Joy put the visitors ahead before Leo Allen equalised and Cillian O’Donoghue then got the winner.

St Brendan’s Park brought all three points home from their trip to Woodlawn in Killarney as they defeated Athletic. On the score sheet for the Tralee boys was Johnny Neilins, Edison Jahiri, Danny Kingston, Dylan Galloway and Jack Daly.

Division 1

The action got underway in mid-week with two games. St Brendan’s Park C were slightly too strong for their neighbours Tralee Dynamos B. The Park’s goals came from Brooklyn Conway, Ibraham Hussan, Shane Griffin, Daithi Nolan and Kyle O’Carroll with Alan Bak getting the consolation for Dynamos.

Ballyhar Dynamos and Inter Kenmare played out a 2-2 draw at Murt Scott Park on Wednesday night. Dillon Tangney and Matty Miles got the goals for the home side with Cillian Foley getting both for Inter Kenmare.

Ballyhar Dynamos were in action again on Saturday and won at Killarney Athletic with Jack O’Shea hitting two including one from the penalty spot and Aaron Moriarty getting the third for Ballyhar Dynamos. Enna Hennigan got the Athletic goal.

Goals from Tadgh McCarthy, Jamie Nolan, Luke Cotter and Graham West gave Castleisland the win away at Tralee Dynamos with Jude Lacey getting the Dynamos goal.

St Brendan’s Park C, at home in Christy Leahy Park, were too strong for Dingle Bay Rovers who had Jack Dorgan as their best player.

Division 2 North

Camp Juniors B got their week off to a good start with a win at home to Fenit Samphires. Eoin Moynihan, Jeff Power, Jack Griffin, Conor Flaherty and Fionan Barry got the goals for Camp Juniors with Cillian Foley getting both goals for Fenit.

Camp Juniors hit another five goals on Saturday but this time went down to Castleisland in a 12-goal thriller. Conor Flaherty was unlucky to end up on the losing side as he scored four goals with Addy Nolan getting the fifth. For Castleisland Adrian Walsh (3), John Healy, Sam McCarthy, Daniel Sullivan and Jamie McCarthy were the goal scorers.

Goals from Conor O’Reilly, Shane Mason, Evan Mannix and Gracie O’Sullivan gave LB Rovers B a one-goal win in a seven-goal thriller away to St Brendan’s Park D. Ellien Tomczak, Jacub Piotrowski and Rori Lacey got the goals for the Park.

Division 2 South

Killorglin B just got the better of Inter Kenmare in a game that saw nine goals scored. Killorglin B, the home side just took the win 5-4 thanks to goals from Mikey Hayes (3), Tommy Flynn and Luke McGillicuddy. For Inter Kenmare James Leonard got two with Hayden O’Neill and Alasdar Dewar getting the other two.

Mastergeeha B and Killarney Celtic C could not be separated in a game that saw eight goals scored. The sides were tied 2-2 at the break and 4-4 at the final whistle. Liam Breen, Alan O’Leary and two from Liam O’Mahony were the Mastergeeha scorers.

Killarney Athletic C had goals from Ronan McCarthy and Nikita Bizanskis in their 2-1 win over Iveragh United whose goal came from Jason Corkren.

UNDER 12

Premier

Castleisland were 6-2 winners over Killarney Celtic A. Two goals each from Adam Griffin, David Collins and Kevin Dundon gave them the win with Ben O’Sullivan and Pa McCarthy replying for Celtic.

Division 1

Fenit took the win defeating Ballyheigue at home. Cillian O’Brien got two with Gary Parker, Conor Finn, Cody Deady and Tomas Dennehy also on the mark. Conor Slattery replied for the visitors.

RESULTS

U-12 Premier

Killarney Celtic A 2-6 Castleisland

U-12 Division 1 North

Fenit Samphires 6-1 Ballyheigue

U-13 Premier

Camp Juniors A 2-2 Fenit Samphires

Camp Juniors 7–4 Listowel Celtic

Killarney Athletic 0–7 St Brendan’s Park A

MEK Galaxy 2-1 Killarney Celtic

U-13 Division 1

Ballyhar Dynamos 2-2 Inter Kenmare A

Tralee Dynamos B 1-7 Castleisland

Tralee Dynamos B 1-7 St Brendan’s Park C

Killarney Athletic B1-3 Ballyhar Dynamos

St Brendan’s Park C 6-0 Dingle Bay Rovers

13 Division 2 North

Camp Juniors B 7-2 Fenit Samphires

Castleisland B 7-5 Camp Juniors B

St Brendan’s Park D 3-4 LB Rovers B

U-13 Division 2 South

Killorglin B 5-4 Inter Kenmare

Mastergeeha B 4–4 Killarney Celtic C

Killarney Athletic C 2-1 Iveragh United

U-15 Premier

LB Rovers A 0-3 Listowel Celtic

Tralee Dynamos 7-1 Killarney Celtic A

Killorglin 3-3 Killarney Athletic A

Mastergeeha A 1-3 Listowel Celtic A

St Brendan’s Park A 3-1 LB Rovers A

U-15 Division 1

Killorglin B 1-3 Camp Juniors

Ballhar Dynamos 3-8 Inter Kenmare

MEK Galaxy 0-1 Dingle Bay Rovers

U-15 Division 2

Listowel Celtic B 7-1 Iveragh United

St Brendan’s Park B 2-5 Inter Kenmare B

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Oisin O’Dowd

Dingle Bay Rovers U15

Ryan Driscoll James Lordan Killian Fitzgerald

Tralee Dynamos U15 Castleisland U12 MEK Galaxy U13

Michael Lynch Rioghan O’Sullivan Maurice Joy Paddy O’Donoghue

Ballyhar Dynamos U13 Killorglin U15 Killarney Celtic U13 Killarney Athletic U13

Robert Keane Brooklyn Conway Alan O’Connor

Camp Juniors U15 St Brendan’s Park U13 Fenit Samphires U13