Schoolboy soccer round-up: St Brendans Park U11s impress at U12 level

NATIONAL CUP

Under 12

The St Brendans Park Under 11s, playing up a year in this competition, put in a fantastic performance against their older opponents St Brendans Parks, weathering early pressure and settling well to contribute to a highly entertaining match.

The home side had more possession however the Park broke clear creating good opportunities especially through Cameron Patterson and were unfortunate to come up against an excellent keeper.

Park FC keeper Ruairí O’Callaghan made two excellent first half saves and was very confident throughout this close contest.

Unfortunately, as they looked for a winner a devastating counterattack saw Shountrade find the crucial goal six minutes from time. Best for St Brendans Park were Solomon Abubakar who was superb at centre back. They ran out four-nil winners.

Under 14

A great goal from Mikey Hynes but the Killorglin lads into round three of the National Trophy at Abbeyfeale’s expense. The player of the match performance goes to Darragh O'Sullivan for Killorglin

Under 15

A poor start saw Killarney Athletic down two in the first 20 minutes of their game with Bridge United.

Athletic settled into it after that and played their way back into the game. In the second half a goal from Eoin Murphy put Bridge on the defensive foot and Killarney Athletic were unlucky not to equalise. A 2-1 defeat. Best for Athletic were Ben Kelleher, Brian O’Connor and Eoin Murphy.

There was a great win for the Camp Junior players on the road against Ballingarry as goals from Darragh Murphy and Jago Brodie sealing a 2-1 victory ..

A Kyle Buckley hat-trick helped Castleisland win over Pallas in the second round of the National trophy – 3-1 – and Castleisland await the draw to see who their opponents are in the next round

UNDER 12 BOYS LEAGUE

Division 2 South

A spirited performance from both teams played in a cold windy and showery morning in Mastergeeha saw a share of the spoils 2-2.

The scorers for Mastergeeha were James Sheehan, Matheus Kobylinska. Killorglin’s Robbie Conway scored twice and for that earned the Player of the match award.

U13 BOYS LEAGUE

Premier

A great away win against a spirited MEK Galaxy for Inter 2-4 on the road with goals from Kevin Touhy (two), Nicholas Kirby and Matthew miles. Best for Inter was Kevin Touhy and Ronan Hussey.

Division 1

Dingle got the better of a gallant Killarney Athletic B side 5-2 side in Gallerus with goals from Fionn O Dowd , Luke Gearailt , Mattie O’Halloran, Seán Dalby, The player of the match was Dingle’s goalkeeper Cillian Daly.

Division 2

Cathal Clifford scored for Killorglin and gave a player of the match performance as they saww off Ballyhar Dynamos 0-1.

UNDER 15 BOYS LEAGUE

Division 1

Mastergeeha were too strong for Inter Kenmare, 6-0 winners, day with goals from Thomas Myers, Milosz Niezgoda, Ben Carmody, Rory O’Connor, Craig Brosnan, Ronan O’Connor with Oscar Lovett giving a player of the match performnce.

Killarney Celtic and Ballyhar Dynamos played out an exciting 2-2 draw in tough conditions. Celtic playing into the wind started brightly, but Cillian Slattery was an ever-present danger for Ballyhar Dynamos and broke for a first goal for the visitors.

He almost got a second before half-time, but Celtic’s goalkeeper thwarted Ballyhar and Cillian. After half time a Pa O’Brien cross set, up Jack Culloty for a deserved equaliser.

Cillian Slattery then gave the visitors the lead against the run of play with a great strike. Celtic again responded well and Pa O'Brien scored a fine goal after a cross from James Murphy.

Luca Mosca went close on three occasions and Pa O’Brien and James Murphy went close late on but the game ended in a draw.

Best for Celtic were Pa O'Brien, James Murphy and midfield player Seán Collins was Celtic’s Player of the match.

Division 2

The clash between Ferry Rangers and Mastergeeha B was abandoned 15 minutes in due to severe lighting and thunder.

UNDER 16 BOYS LEAGUE

Premier

Listowel Celtic enjoyed a good win 5-1 away to Killarney Celtic. Cian Mulcahy played his way into a player of the match performance even though Listowel Celtic were victorious.

In torrential conditions Killarney Celtic were down 3-1 at half time, but it would have been 3-3 if not for some great keeping from the Listowel keeper. Special mention to Jake Downing who made his return to action after nearly a year out with a bad knee injury and well done to him.

Listowel were great on the road and as a team played with conviction. Goals from Listowel’s John Carmody (two), Georgie O'Donnell, David Lawlor and Oisín Mulvihill and a player who stood out on the day for Listowel was Matthew Stack.

Team of the Week

1 Cillian Daly (Dingle U13)

2 Cillian O’Brien (Fenit u13)

3 Daniel Sheehy (Park U16)

4 Daragh Fleming (Mastergeeha U13)

5 Ben Kelliher (Killarney Athletic U15)

6 Donnacha Leane (MEK U13)

7 Matthew Stack (Listowel U16)

8 Cian Mulcahy (Killarney Celtic U16)

9 Darragh Murphy (Camp U15)

10 Robbie Conway (Killorglin U12)

11 Kyle Buckley (Castleisland U15)