Schoolboy soccer round-up: Kevin Brosnan goal sees Castleisland on top against Tralee Dynamos

UNDER 12 BOYS LEAGUE

Premier

In a hard-fought game with Tralee Dynamos, Castleisland came out on top 1-0. Kevin Brosnan was the goal scorer for Castleisland and also player of the match.

St Brendans Park had to fight hard for the win on Saturday afternoon away to Killarney Celtic – 0-3. After a slow start for St Brendans Park, they managed to convert one of their chances on the 22nd minute.

The Park team upped their intensity in the second half and were rewarded when they scored a second on 42 minutes. Killarney Celtic were under pressure, but their keeper was outstanding and pulled off some great saves.

The Park’s third and final goal came two minutes from the full-time whistle. Killarney Celtic Under 12s put in a heroic display against a well organised St Brendans Park team.

Best for Killarney Celtic were Setanta Hurley, Killian Scannell and Luke Tucker. Player of the match was Eoghan O’Driscoll from St Brendans Park.

Division 1

Goals from Cillian O'Sullivan and Alex Finn saw Ballyhar Dynamos run out 0-3 winners over LB Rovers. Player of the match was Alex Finn.

Mastergeeha saw off Listowel Celtic B 1-3 with goals from David Fleming, Nathan Herlihy and David O'Mahony.

Dingle Bay Rovers and St Brendans Park B played out a three-all draw. TJ Ó hÁiniféin scored two and Tommy O’Shúilleabháin scored one. Player of match Donnacha Ó Murchú, Dingle Bay Rovers

Division 2 North

Castleisland AFC were six-nil winners on the road to Tralee Dynamos. Goals from Jack Hobbert, Adam O’Connor, Cillian Horan, Dónal O’Sullivan, who was also man of the match.

Division 2 South

Killarney Celtic B were 2-1 winners over Iveragh United B. Celtic’s scorers were Conor Randles and Paul McGrath. Player of the match was Ézio Santos, with great goalkeeping and the pass for the opening goal.

UNDER 14 BOYS LEAGUE

Premier

Iveragh United and Killorglin AFC played out a three-all draw. Scorers for Iveragh were Cillian O'Connell, Matthew O'Sullivan and Alex Nassar.

MEK Galaxy went down to a 1-4 defeat at home to Fenit Samphires: Scorers for Samphires were Mikey Corridan twice, Killian O’Brien, Tom Lenihan player of the match Austin Donnellan.

Mastergeeha AFC were four nil winners over Killarney Celtic: Goals scored for Mastergeeha Roan Gueirn (two), Fabian Lorkowski, Darragh Keane. Conn Deally was player of the match at centre-back.

In a first half with limited chances, Mastergeeha took the lead just before the break when the ball deflected off a Celtic player and dropped into the net.

A well worked goal from Mastergeeha in the second half led to Celtic losing a bit of shape and although Dara Horan went close twice from headed efforts, Celtic didn't create many clear cut chances on the day. Best for Celtic were Samuel Scroope and Lachlan Scannell.

Division 1

It was a one all-draw in the Killarney derby between Celtic B and Athletic. Celtic battled throughout against their neighbours and friends. One-nil down mid-way through the first half, Celtic equalised before half-time through a great long-distance strike from Kiernan Kelly. Captain on the day Ryan Maloney played extremely well and a draw was a fair result.

Division 2

MEK Galaxy B suffered a 1-7 defeat to Ballyheigue AFC. Scorers for Ballyheigue were Ben O'Connor, Shay Barrett, Sam Keane, Ruiarí Walsh. Player of the match was Ruairi Walsh.

Dingle Bay Rovers were 4-1 winners over Tralee Dynamos. Scorers for Dingle Bay were Cillian Ó Baoill, Tomás Bric, Fionn Farell . Man of match was Aodan Ó Shúilleabháin.

Listowel Celtic B were 2-0 winners over Castleisland AFC B. Seán Mulvihill was on the mark twice for Listowel. Player of the match was Eoin Commane.

Inter Kenmare B went down 0-4 to St Brendans Park D. Scorers for Park were Misha Bilokon, Xavier Kurowski, Ibrahim Altyan and Ellien Tomczak.

Iveragh United B were four-nil winners over Camp Juniors B. Iveragh scorers Adam Moran, Daragh O’Shea, and Colm O’Sullivan.

BOYS UNDER 16 LEAGUE

Premier

Killarney Celtic suffered a six-nil defeat to Killorglin AFC. Scorers for Killorglin were Darragh Lynch, Charlie O’Sullivan, Eanna Murphy (p), Adam O’Neil. Killarney Athletic and Tralee Dynamos played out a three-all draw. Scorers for Dynamos were Shay Kelliher, Shayne Stack, Alex Tuohy. Tuohy was man of the match.

Inter Kenmare were 5-2 winners Listowel Celtic – scorers for Inter Kenmare were Neil O’Shea (hat-trick). Chaoillin Desmond, Cathal McSwiney. Player of the match Neil O’Shea.

Division 1

Inter Kenmare B suffered a 2-3 defeat to MEK Galaxy. MEK scorers were Kevin Coffey, Jamie Vousdon, Noah O’Shea.

UNDER 13 BOYS INTER-LEAGUE

Clare 1

Kerry 1

(Kerry win 5-4 penalties)

Kerry had a great win away to a very good Clare team in what was the first game to be played at Kilmeihel’s new 4G pitch in south Clare.

The Kerry team took the ferry across the Shannon from Tarbert and the journey was a successful one for the boys in green. The win now cements Kerry’s position in the Interleague and they will contest a Munster final and an all-Ireland quarter final at later dates.

In the development game played after wards Kerry succeeded in overcoming the Clare team on a score line of 1-0.

Boys team of the week

1 Ezio Santos (Killarney Celtic U12)

2 Con Deally (Mastergeeha AFC U14)

3 Adrian Wharton (Castleisland AFC U12)

4 Eoin Commane (Listowel Celtic U14)

5 Donnacha O Murchu (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)

6 Eoin Bennett (Killarney Athletic U14)

7 Ruairi Walsh (Ballyheigue U14)

8 Adam Burns ( LB Rovers U12)

9 Cian Mc Kenna (Fenit Samphires U16)

10 Alex Finn (Ballyhar Dynamos U12)

11 Neil O Shea (Inter Kenmare U16)