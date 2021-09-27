Savannah McCarthy stars in Republic of Ireland win

Listowel girl Savannah McCarthy took a big step towards commanding a regular spot on the Republic of Ireland women’s team after a very solid performance for the Republic of Ireland in the international friendly against Australia played at The Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday last week.

McCarthy has excelled for the Irish team at underage level for a number of years and it is great now that she is in contention for a place in the senior squad again after being out with injury for a long time two years ago. However true to her nature she came through this and got back playing again.

The Listowel woman was delighted to get the call up by Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw for the game last week with Ireland winning 3-2. She slotted nicely alongside the towering Louise Quinn and did not put a foot wrong getting in great tackles when required and was always in the opposition’s box for corner kicks and free kick where she used her strength to great effect.

McCarthy appeared to have great relationship with Louise Quinn and both seemed to get on very well together. She got the call up for the national team at a great time as next month Ireland will begin their World Cup Qualification campaign with the opening game against Sweden.

Since her teenage years she has always being in big demand by clubs on both sides of the Irish Sea she has played with UCD Waves, Galway, Glasgow City, Cork City and she is back to Galway again now.

She impressed in the Irish jersey against Australia and her followers all over the county will be keeping their fingers crossed that she will have a big role to play in the Republic of Ireland’s journey to possible World Cup qualification.