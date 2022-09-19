Round-up of Kerry results from round one of the Munster Junior Cup

MIG MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP ROUND 1

Munster Junior Cup action took centre stage on Sunday with five games played in different locations around the county and provided great entertainment.

After the games Tralee Dynamos, Castleisland, Mastergeeha, Ballyheigue Athletic and Listowel Celtic progress to the next round.

The Park 1

Tralee Dynamos 3

The clash of arch rivals The Park and Tralee Dynamos was the star attraction at Christy Leahy Park on Sunday with both sides vying to progress to the next round of the Munster Junior Cup.

Over the 90 minutes Dynamos were the better side and were deserving winners at the end.

Dynamos would be expected to win the game as they are playing in the top flight of the KDL, while The Park play a division below them.

It turned out to be a good game with a young home side playing attractive football, while Dynamos are also a side who like to keep the ball on the deck.

Dynamos showed a lot of creativity in the opening half hour, but they were not earning the reward that they sought.

They created scoring opportunities on a regular basis but they were finding it difficult to break down a well organised Park defence. After a series of free kicks Dynamos failed to put any of them to use with Ger McCarthy the culprit missing a few great scoring opportunities.

Then the home side began to become more creative and they were unlucky not to go ahead in the 20th minute when a Luke Dennehy shot rattling the crossbar.

The Park went ahead in the 65th minute with a great individual goal by Donagh O Brien racing from midfield getting around the Dynamos goalie and picked is spot with an empty net before him. However, Dynamos equalised five minutes later with a fine strike Andy Rogers.

When a Park defender slipped going for the ball Lorcan Seymour took full advantage and he found the net from the edge of the box to put Dynamos ahead.

Now The Park had to move forward to try and engineer an equaliser but it left them very vulnerable at the back.

In a speedy counter attack Dynamos put the game to bed in the 90th minute with a fine finish by Shane Lowth.

ST BRENDANS PARK FC: Kyle Clifford, Dylan Doona, John Ward, Cian O’Brien, Jack Twamley, David Rusk, Sean Kederziski, Kevin Browne, Donagh O’Brien, Dan Fisher, Luke Dennehy, Seb Vasiu, Adam Walker, Solomon Washington, JR Tshikato

TRALEE DYNAMOS: Kyle Clifford, James O’Sullivan, Peter Murphy, Nathan Rogers, Robert Lynch,. Atita Imom, Lorcan Seymour, Ger McCarthy, Shane Lowth, Darragh Lowth, Adam Murphy, Brian Horgan, Brendan Sweeney, Sean Foley, Chris O’Sullivan

Castleisland 4

Killorglin 1

A young Killorglin team took an early lead with a Ryan O Riordan goal against a wasteful Castleisland side who missed two one-on-one situations in the first 10 minutes of the game..

Eventually Timmy Walsh got an equaliser on the 30th minute mark and Tommy Feehan put the islanders deservedly ahead just four minutes before half-time.

Jason Brennan added another goal on the hour mark. Then Killorglin had two opportunities to pull a goal back but they were unable to find the net.

Colm Murphy finally killed the game off in the 77th minute by adding the fourth goal and Castleisland were deserving winners at the end.

MEK Galaxy 0

Mastergeeha 3

Mastergeha are in the hat for the next round after a comfortable win over MEK Galaxy. James Nagle (two) and Colin O’Leary scored for the Kilcummin side.

Fenit Samphires 1

Ballyheigue Athletic 3

A surprise result here with Ballyheigue defeating neighbours Fenit Samphires. Cian Tuite (two) and Frankie Flaherty scored for Athletic.

Listowel Celtic 6

Strand Road 2

Needless to say Listowel Celtic were hot favourites in this game at Pat Kennedy Park on Sunday as their opponents Strand Road play three divisions below them in the league.

Importantly also new Strand Road boss Ken Robinson had a depleted squad on duty with a number of key players out with injuries.

Celtic began the game at a brisk pace and they went ahead after just six minutes. The scoring opportunity came after a swift attack and when Andrew Murphy played in Niall Downey and he applied a great finish.

Celtic had the bulk of possession after this but Strand Road defended very well and they were a big threat on the break with Darryl Byrne nearly getting in behind the Celtic defence on a couple of occasions.

Then the Strand Road goalie Paul O’Connor picked up an injury and he was replaced by Paudie O’Connor. The game was back to parity in the 20th minute when a Strand Road player was taken down just outside the box.

Adam O’Mahony crossed the ball into the box and it appeared that the Celtic keeper would have gathered the ball, but Daryl Byrne showed great bravery and tenacity contesting the ball in the air and just when the Celtic goalie was about to catch the ball Byrne beat him to the race and headed the ball to the net.

Now Celtic were dominating possession, but while they were putting attacks together they were failing in the final pass in the final third of the pitch. Gradually the visitors got their act together and began to stretch the Celtic defence on a number of occasions.

However, they were caught out in defence in the 40th minute when Paudie Quinn latched on to the ball just outside the box and he drilled a daisy-cutter of a shot into the bottom of the net.

Two minutes later Strand Road equalised when Simon Kedzieki, was hauled down in the box and they were awarded a penalty kick. Pa Mc Carthy made no mistake from 12 yards with a sublime finish.

Just on the stroke of half time Celtic hit back quickly availing of some very poor defending and Kevin McCarthy found the net and it was 3-2 at the break.

Strand Road must have been very disappointed to concede before half-time and as they had put so much energy into trying to keep Celtic at bay on a humid day they faced a difficult task in the second half.

A few minutes into the second half Celtic increased their lead when Kian Clancy found the net with a great header. They put the game to bed with two more goals from Pádraig O’Neill and Niall Downey.

While Strand road were disappointed to lose the game they have more fish to fry and will be concentrating on their league campaign hoping to be able to be in the hunt in the title race in division 1A.

Celtic won the game easily at the end, but sterner tests lie ahead as the competition progresses. Celtic lost two key players in the transfer window with Ashley Kelliher going to St Michael’s in Tipperary, while Jack Sheehan signed for Glin Rovers.

On the positive side they signed Asdee Rovers player Pádraig O’Neill and he turned in a good performance.

LISTOWEL CELTIC: Michael O Leary, Ben Tobin. Stephen Lonergan, Kevin McCarthy, Kian Clancy, Tommy Keane, Ernesto Necaj, Pádraig O’Neill, Andrew Murphy, Paudie Quinn, Niall Downey Subs: Shane O'Sullivan, Pa Walsh Ben Landy

STRAND ROAD: Paul O’Connor, Tommy McCarthy, Luke Bradley, John Griffin, Adam Quirke, Simon Kedzieki, Ruadhan Hennessy, Adam O’Mahony, Adyan Quirke, Pa McCarthy, Daryl Byrne. Richie Kelliher, Jordan Bowler

REFEREE: John Ross