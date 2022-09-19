Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Round-up of Kerry results from round one of the Munster Junior Cup

Tralee Dynamos take derby day success against St Brendans Park

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

kerryman

Mike Rice

MIG MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP ROUND 1

Munster Junior Cup action took centre stage on Sunday with five games played in different locations around the county and provided great entertainment.

Privacy