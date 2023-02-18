Result is secondary for Kerry FC on night of historic firsts for soccer in the Kingdom

Kerry FC supporters look on during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Kerry and Cobh Ramblers at Mounthawk Park

Nathan Gleeson of Kerry FC in action against Pierce Philips of Cobh Ramblers during the SSE Airtricity First Division match at Mounthawk Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

The Kerry FC team that made its own bit of history by becoming the first team from the county to play League of Ireland football when they faced Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity First Division at Mounthawk Park in Tralee on Friday evening. Photo by Sportsfile

Sean McGrath of Kerry FC in action against Michael McCarthy of Cobh Ramblers during their SSE Airtricity First Division match at Mounthawk Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

On a night of memorable firsts the only disappointment was that Kerry FC came off second best on the scoreboard. No matter. Cobh Ramblers scored the game’s two goals and headed south with the three league points, but in every other facet of a historic night the home team were the clear winners.

A goal in each half by Ramblers dampened the party mood at Mounthawk Park on a momentous day for soccer in the Kingdom, but only a tiny bit. Truth is, the occasion will long outlive the result as League of Ireland soccer made its debut in a county much more renowned for Gaelic football than the garrison game.

"The seed has been planted,” Kerry FC General manager Sean O’Keeffe said in the aftermath of Friday night’s fixture, and now it is up to manager Billy Dennehy and his 29-man squad to water that seed, and nurture it, and give it roots and help it grow.

Forget about the scoreboard for a moment: as opening nights go, Kerry FC and all who sail in her can take a bow. Kitted out in the county colours of green and gold, Kerry FC’s history makers walked on to the pitch to the sound of Planet Funk's Chase the Sun, momentarily transforming Mounthawk Park into the Alexandra Palace. And while the home side failed to hit the bulls-eye they proved to everyone there and watching in – but most importantly they proved to themselves – that they belong at this level.

Kitted out in green and gold, the home side, understandably, displayed some early nerves but they grew in confidence as the game went on. They were cheered on by their twelfth man, which was, in fact, 1,200 men, women and children – and a little knot of Kerry FC ‘Ultras’ with their Tom Crean motifs and bobbly hats – who came from all points in the county, and beyond, to witness a watershed moment.

Among the curious were Niall Quinn – formerly of Arsenal, Sunderland and the Republic of Ireland – and Declan O’Sullivan – formerly of Dromid Pearses, South Kerry and Kerry. Darran O’Sullivan and Paul Geaney were there.

David Clifford – known around these parts as a handy centre-half in his day – was an interested onlooker too.

We’ll get to those two Cobh goal, but first, those firsts.

The first of those 1,200 supporters were through the turnstiles a full 75 minutes before throw-in, an indication of the huge interest in this fixture, which had seen the ‘sold out’ signs go up at the Kerry District League HQ early in the week.

Trpimir Vrljicak had the honour of Kerry FC’s first ever touch in the League of Ireland, the big Croat tipping off at 7.45 to bring months – years even – of preparation and anticipation to fruition.

A first save from Wayne Guthrie, replete in luminous yellow – who may yet be this league’s René Higuita – in the fourth minute, getting down smartly to smother Jack Doherty’s low free kick.

Sean Kennedy has the infamy of receiving Kerry FC’s first yellow card.

Sean McGrath will always have claim on taking the team’s first corner. The first two, in fact, after his first, in the 29th minute, was hooked over the crossbar by a Ramblers defender.

The second in-swinger came to nought, but after a nervous opening fifteen minutes from the League’s newcomers, Dennehy’s team was up and running. And no one ran more or harder in the first half than Ronan Teahan, the young central midfielder’s boundless energy beautifully complementing the positioning and nous of skipper Matt Keane.

Or full back Graham O’Reilly whose trickery on the wing and set-piece deliveries gave Cobh Ramblers plenty to fret about.

Guthrie’s older brother and veteran League of Ireland player, Shane, was a rock at the heart of defence. Kevin Williams was no less authoritative beside him.

Wayne Guthrie was certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers, the former Austin Stacks no.1 making a few smart saves as Ramblers left no one in any doubt as to which team has been on the road the longer. And still, after 40 minutes Kerry FC were holding their own, giving the home support plenty to be enthused about as their team played with the weight of history on their backs and a strong wind into their faces, but also with a fleet-footedness that was more than encouraging.

And then, on 41 minutes, came the breakthrough. Only it wasn’t for the home side, but rather a lovely bit of skill by Doherty to get himself into the box and lift an inviting ball across which Tiernan O’Brien met on the volley to give Ramblers the lead. It was a half time lead that was no more than the visitors deserved, but there was enough in that opening 45 for Dennehy, his players and the home support to be geed up by.

Vrljicak had had Kerry FC’s best chance in the first half but he and Sean McGrath were replaced at half time by Ryan Kelliher and Leo Gaxha, and the impact was immediate.

Gaxha, the Tralee native signed from Sheffield United last week, did brilliantly to cut in from the left and fire a shot headed for the bottom corner of the goal only for Lee Steacy to get a hand on it for a super save.

Just after the hour mark Gaxha lifted the ball over and beyond the advancing Steacy, and in one of those slow-motion moments the ball headed for the goal line only for Cobh defender Michael McCarthy to materialise like a superhero and clear the danger. From the resultant corner kick there were huge appeals for a penalty with every Kerry player in proximity and everyone behind the goal convinced the ball struck Cian Browne’s hand. The only man, it seemed, unconvinced was referee Declan Toland. Heck, even Ramblers manager Shane Keegan said afterwards that he couldn’t have had any complaints had the spot kick been awarded.

In the 69th minute Guthrie did brilliantly to push Doherty’s clever flick just wide of the post, but two minutes later the goalkeeper was sold short by a sloppy Kalen Spillane back-pass, forcing Guthrie into an unintentional handball just out the area. A booking for the goalkeeper and a gilt-edged opportunity for Doherty who grabbed it with both hands and flashed his free kick beyond the wall and the goalkeeper to put Ramblers two up and out of sight.

To their credit, Kerry kept their shape and composure for the last 20 minutes, and came as close to nicking a goal back as Cobh did of getting a third. These are the small wins that Dennehy and his players must take from their evening’s work.

Dennehy the manager was, understandably, disappointed with the outcome – his birthday didn’t gift him the result he would have wanted – but Dennehy the sporting director was undeniably proud. Growing up just a kick of a ball from Mounthawk Park it was an emotionally charged night for the local lad who has done great things in the game.

It was, then, an evening of firsts, a night when Kerry soccer broke new ground, when the game in the county moved onto a higher plane than ever before.

All that was missing was the first win. And the first goal. They will come in time. There is no turning back now.

KERRY FC: Wayne Guthrie; Kevin Williams, Shane Guthrie, Kalen Spillane; Graham O’Reilly, Sean McGrath (Ryan Kelliher, 46), Matt Keane, Sean Kennedy (Nathan Gleeson, 57), Sean O’Connell; Ronan Teahan (Kennedy Amechi, 79), Trpimir Vrljicak (Leo Gaxha, 46).

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy; Michael McCarthy, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Cian Browne; Dale Holland (Pierce Phillips, 63), Jason Abbott; Jack Doherty (David Bosnjak, 84), Luke Desmond, Tiernan O’Brien (Justin Eguaaibor, 70); Wilson Waweru (Jake Hegarty, 70).

REFEREE: Declan Toland (Roscommon)

ATTENDANCE: 1,200