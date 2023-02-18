Relieved Kerry FC general manager Sean O’Keeffe says ‘the seed was planted tonight’

A lot of people in Mounthawk Park on Friday night carried a lot of different emotions around in the heads after the first Kerry team played a League of Ireland senior game in the Tralee venue. Excitement. Pride. Optimism. Some disappointment, even, with the 2-0 result against Cobh Ramblers.

The General Manager of Kerry FC – and long-time chairman of the Kerry District League – Sean O’Keeffe carried all those emotions in his head too, but the overriding one half an hour after the full-time whistle was relief.

"I’m so relieved, it was a great night,” O’Keeffe told The Kerryman as Kerry FC players and FAI officials and well-wishers hummed around in the post-match meeting hall at the KDL headquarter.

"As someone remarked to me, it was a great family occasion, a real family atmosphere, lots of kids, which I think will be huge for the club going forward to build a fan base with families. The event went off without incident, thank God, everyone got into the ground safe, they enjoyed the night. On their way out all the fans were thanking us for a great night and a great occasion.

We had some well known faces here tonight. Niall Quinn came down. David Clifford was here. I saw Darran O’Sullivan. And all the FAI personnel that were here too, Mark Scanlon, director of the league, and (FAI President) Gerry McAnaney and Joe McGlue who runs all the safety for the FAI and runs the Aviva Stadium, he ran the event here with us, so their support was invaluable you know. For them to be here seeing us getting a new team into the League of Ireland and being delighted with it, I can’t ask for anything more."

O’Keeffe was right. The fixture ran smoother than could be expected. Mounthawk Park was turned out with its best coat and shoes on, the food trucks and merchandise stalls doing brisk business catering for the 1,200 capacity crowd. But it had been a frantic few month, weeks, days – even hours – in the build-up to Friday night’s game, as Sean O’Keeffe can attest to.

“All week it was unbelievable. At five o’clock (Friday) we had one dugout with no cover on it, and thanks to the absolute wonderful workers we have here, all volunteers, they covered that dugout in an hour. Kelly Brothers from Ballydesmond were amazing, they had men here today getting things done last minute. I’m blown away by the workmanship and the generosity of people,” he said.

"At three o’clock I went in to turn on the boiler and it was dead. I rang a plumber, Damian Greer, and he came straight away. That kind of thing to get us over the line on the first night was just brilliant. The tradespeople, the business people, the support and goodwill from so many people were getting has been unbelievable. All we need to do now is build on that, roll it on. I want it to be like a snowball and tonight was the first little roll of that ball and hopefully it will build and build and grow from here.”

Sean has been around the game of soccer long enough to know you win some and you lose some. Yes, he was as disappointed as anyone with the result, but he was philosophical too.

“The result didn’t go our way but if we’d got a goal after half time it would have changed the game and we were unlucky with a couple of great saves by their keeper and one taken off the line. That’s football but we’ll get a result shortly again and that’ll drive us on more, but the positivity from everyone has been fantastic.

“There’s fine margins in football, and while one or two chances and decisions didn’t go our way tonight we’ll get that rub of the green in another game. Maybe when we come back here against Treaty (United) the next night.

“Look, there’s seventeen more home games… without a proper pre-season friendly against a senior team and then to put on that type of performance I am delighted. Once we were competitive, which we were, results will follow. It would have been a disaster there tonight if we’d conceded a lot of goals and the heads were way down, but everyone is positive that we were competitive and we were in the game, and that’s all you need,” the GM said.

“We have a good brand now. You have to plant a seed for something to grow and the seed was planted tonight.”