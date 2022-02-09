Rattoo Rovers inflict for defeat on high-flying Castlegregory Celtic in Premier B

The CS Abbeydorney team that drew with MEK Galaxy in Division 2A in Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Ballyheigue Athletic team ahead of their Division 1A game against CS Clochan Breannainn at Mounthawk Park. Photos by Domnick Walsh

Denny Premier B

Castlegregory Celtic A 2

Rattoo Rovers 3

This was a potential banana skin for high flying Castlegregory who were unbeaten since the beginning of the season and they were put to the sword by a spirited Rattoo Rovers side who can beat any team on their day.

The game was played in adverse conditions and with the wind behind them Rattoo were anxious to try and build up a lead in the opening 45 minutes. The Ballyduff side were on top in the first half with the heavy conditions suiting them and they forced a number of early corners that yielded nothing, but they broke the deadlock midway through the half with a fine finish by Kyle O’Connor.

The home side began to build up their momentum after this and while they were a threat up front the sides went in 1-0 at half time.

Castlegregory had the bit between their teeth in the second half and they began to ask serious questions of the Rattoo Rovers defence. Their persistence reaped dividends when they took advantage of a defensive error by the visitors defence and goal poacher Maurice Slattery snapped up the loose ball and found the net in emphatic fashion.

Now the home side were operating in top gear and they went ahead 10 minutes later with a wonderful goal from a free kick from outside the box by Brandon Hoare.

They had strong claims for a penalty shortly afterwards when a Rattoo defender seemed to handle the ball in the box but the referee was not interested and play continued.

Rattoo were the dominant side after this and striker Kyle O’Connor showed his class with a brace of goals that won the game for the Ballyduff side.

Towards the end of the game Castlegregory pushed hard to produce an equalizer but Rattoo held firm and ran out deserving winners at the end.

Denny Premier 1A

CS Clochan Breannainn 6

Ballyheigue Athletic 0

After a slow start to the season CSCB are really finding their feet now and they took a major scalp in West Kerry on Sunday defeating title contenders Ballyheigue Athletic who had been getting great results in recent weeks. This was a great performance by the West Kerry side who won this game in very convincing style.

Played in testing conditions with a strong breeze prevailing Ballyheigue had the wind behind them in the first half but they were unable to make it count as they were finding the CSCB defence a tough nut to crack

CSCB took the lead in the 10th minute when an excellent free kick by Gearoid Fitzgerald found Jimmy O’Grady and he applied a great finish.

They doubled their lead seven minutes later after wonderful approach work unhinged the Ballyheigue defence and Timothy Moriarty was in the right place to power his shot to the roof of the net.

They were only a whisker away from another goal with Gearoid Fitzgerald delivering a great cross towards Gene Murphy but he was unable to get the final touch of the ball which would produce a goal.

They were unlucky not to extend their lead just before half time when Gene Murphy latched on to a Donal Kennedy corner kick only to see his header clip the crossbar.

Shortly afterwards they had another great scoring opportunity but Gearoid Fitzgerald was denied by a superb save by the Ballyheigue goalie.

CSCB began to get the upper hand in the second half and were creating scoring opportunities on a regular basis.

A Jimmy O’Grady goal put CSCB in a comfortable position and two more goals late in the game by Cian O’Grady made it a comfortable win for the West Kerry side.

If the West Kerry side can keep this kind of form going they could feature in the league title race down the line.

CS Clochan Breannainn: Luke Mullally, Eoghan Lyne, Tadgh Connor, Jack Nix, Timothy Moriarty, Donal Kennedy, Conor Greaney, Cian O’Grady, Gene Murphy, Jimmy O’Grady, Gearoid Fzgerald.

Ballyheigue Athletic: Ethan McGrath, Daniel Casey, Fionn, Ennis Kasnagh, Mark Mulvihill, Matthew Short-Doyle, Cian Tuite, Francis Flaherty, Jordan Goggin, Thomas Gaynor, Sean Paterson, Jimmy O’Connor.

The Park 3

Listowel Celtic B 0

The Park had too much firepower for the Fealesiders and won this game in a canter. A highly talented young side were in charge of proceedings in this game from the very outset and won the game without moving out of second gear.

Playing a flashy type of exciting football they were full of creativity and had they taken all the scoring opportunities they created they would have a much bigger winning margin.

The league leaders played a bit below par by their standards but three first half goals put them in a commanding position at half time. The Tralee side went ahead with a brilliant strike by Dan Fisher. The lethal striker struck again when the Listowel Celtic keeper failed to hold on to a Sean Kedzierski shot and Fisher was on the right spot at the right time and gave the goalie no chance with a sublime finish.

They took complete the control of the game before half time with Cian Purcell scoring a third goal.

The second half was a lack lustre affair with the Park enjoying a lot of possession but they were unable to extend their lead and Listowel Celtic were unable to pull a goal back. The Tralee side are now sitting prettily at the top of the table and are odds on to make it to the league decider.

Denny Division 2A

CS Abbeydorney 4

MEK Galaxy B 4

This top of the table clash was a rip roaring game and after both sides playing their hearts out they had to settle for a share of the spoils at the end which was a fair outcome. Stevie O’Sullvan (2), Gary Hogan and Gavin Slattery scored for CS Abbeydorney while Sam Treharne, Tadhg Fleming Mike Murphy and David Slattery scored for MEK Galaxy.

Denny Division 2B

Classic FC B 2

Killarney Celtic C 6

This was a good game between two committed sides and a young and energetic Killarney Celtic side won this game in great style. Adam McMahon, Mike Foley, Conor McCarthy, David Byrne and Corey Mitchell scored for the winners who are moving up the league table at a steady pace. Mark Griffin and Tommy Naughton scored for Classic FC.

Killorglin C 5

Windmill United B 2

Killorglin C elevated themselves too joint second in the table after defeating Windmill United B in a good competitive game. Ryan Lucey (2), Paul Browne and Kieran O’Shea scored for the winners

Denny Division 3A

AC Athletic B 6

Kilflynn City 1

The local derby was a bit of a let down with AC Athletic inflicting a big defeat on Kilflynn City who have realistic aspirations of featuring in the title race. They had a bad day at the office unable to match a far superior AC Athletic side. AC won this game much easier than they anticipated with a great team performance. Mark Murphy stole the show with a dazzling hat trick while Joseph Diggins scored a brace and Cyril Dineen was also on the mark for the Causeway side Tadhg Mackessy was the Kilflynn scorer. This win moves AC close to the leading title contenders and they could feature in the title race if they can keep their rich vein of form going.

Lixnaw Celtic 6

Lenamore Rovers B 3

Lixnaw Celtic are improving with every game and they notched up another good win in Tralee on Friday night with a comfortable win over Ballylongford side Lenamore Rovers in a high scoring game. Mike Conway and Jamie Conway both scored a brace of goals each and Darragh Conway and Conor Sheehan completed the scoring for the winners. Donal Leahy (2), and Wayne Hayes scored for Lenamore Rovers.

Denny Division 3B

Mastergeeha 7

Elton Wanderers 2

Mastergeeha’s picked up a useful three league points which takes them up the table. They established their authority in the game at an early stage and put the game to bed by half time. Seven different players found the net for the winners. Dylan Murphy, Adam Walsh, Adam Grenzick, Cian Murphy, Padraig Scott, Adam Kelly, and Liam O’Driscoll were on the score sheet for the Kilcummin side. Tyreece Flaherty and Alan. Brosnan scored for Elton Wanderers.

Denny Youths League

Killarney Athletic 4

Killarney Celtic 1

Killarney town derbies are always fiercely contested games between these arch rivals and this game did not live up to its billing on this occasion with Athletic winning this game with surprising ease with a very convincing performance and came away with the bragging rights. On this occasion Athletic were the superior side in this game and grabbed the three league points in very impressive fashion. The star of the show for the winners was Roko Rujevcan who bagged a great hat trick while Conal Gallagher completed the scoring for the winners. Callum O’Donoghue was the Celtic goal scorer.

Denny Women’s League

Killarney Athletic 0

Fenit Samphires 2

Fenit Samphires claimed the three points in a keenly contested game. Sophie O’Connor scored both goals for the winners.