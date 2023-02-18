Proud Kerry FC manager Dennehy disappointed with result but says ‘we are only getting started’

Billy Dennehy spent most of Friday not even realising it was his birthday. Caught up in the emotion and practicalities of managing a Kerry team in its first ever League of Ireland game, it was late in the afternoon when someone wished him a happy birthday that he remembered he had turned 36 years of age that day.

Try hard as they did, his Kerry FC players couldn’t had their gaffer the gift of a First Division league point or three, or even a goal on the fledgling club’s debut, but Dennehy was no less proud of his team’s effort against a Cobh Ramblers team that, in the end, had the experience and guile to eke out a 2-0 win.

It was hoarse Dennehy – perhaps worsened by trying to shout instructions through a gale of a wind at Mounthawk Park – who spoke with pride after Friday night’s game, disappointed, of course, with the result, but delighted that League of Ireland football has finally kicked off in Kerry, and which Dennehy himself has been central to getting off the ground.

"Tonight was a fantastic occasion and I’m very proud of everyone that was involved and all the work they did behind the scenes to make this happen. It’s a credit to them and we’re only getting started,” Dennehy said of what was a historic day for Kerry soccer.

Historic and therefore a little overwhelming too, especially for some of the players new to all of this, and something that the manager said probably contributed to a nervous start by the League’s newcomers.

"The amount of people who came out to support us, support the players. It was probably overwhelming for some of the players as it was something that a lot of them had never played in before, never experienced. And then that added bit of pressure of it being in your home town as well probably affected us early in the game more than we would have anticipated, and I think that was probably the reason behind our slow start,” Dennehy said. “But I think once the players kind of took off the shackles after half time we were a different team, but we obviously gave ourselves a bit of an uphill task by going a goal down as well.

“The younger players probably did play with that little bit more freedom. Some of the older players, more experienced ones maybe felt that pressure of expectation a little bit more, which I thought it would have been the other way around, but I think some of the younger players acquitted themselves very very well, considering it’s their first time ever playing at this level it’s a credit to them.

"I always knew that talent was coming through anyway but it’s small margins in games. We’re one-nil down, we’ve a ball cleared off the line, then we’re very unfortunate not to get a penalty, and then if it goes one-all I think we’ve the momentum, we’ve the crowd, obviously we’re playing with a strong breeze as well so that kind of affected the game. But overall I’m very pleased with the second half but the slow start probably cost us a bit.”

The penalty shout was, no doubt, a pivotal moment. Despite going behind in the 41st minute to a Tiernan O’Brien goal, Kerry FC started the second half the better team, with half-time substitute Leo Gaxha bringing new energy and options. It was Gaxha’s effort cleared off the line that his manager referenced, and moments latter the ball appeared to strike Cobh defender Cian Browne on the hand, though referee Declan Toland was unmoved by the protests of the Kerry players and supporters behind Lee Steacy’s goal.

"I suppose you’re just looking for a bit of consistency, like as in [Browne]’s arm is in a natural position, I know it kind of bounces up at him, the referee then gives a very similar one then when the ball is kicked at [Kerry FC goalkeeper] Wayne Guthrie’s hands from two yards away and he gives that one, so we’d feel a little bit hard done by that,” Dennehy said, referencing his team’s penalty claim not given and the free kick awarded to Cobh that resulted in their second goal.

“At that stage if it goes to one-all you’ve the crowd and the momentum. I think we started the second half really well but I think we just needed that goal to really push us forward.

"I’m more disappointed for all the supporters that came out, it would have been great to send them away happy, even if we just got one of those goals it would have given the place a real lift. But tonight I think they saw a team that gave real effort and that didn’t throw in the towel when they were a goal down or even two down, and that kept going to the end. It just wasn’t to be this evening,” he mused.

The obvious disappointment of the result aside, could the manager drawn positives from the overall Kerry performance, putting everything in context and the enormity of the occasion?

“As a manager you’re sometimes caught up in the emotion of things and the result and the goals scored, but a lot of people said to me how well the team played. Of course it’s hard for me to analyse it at the moment, I need to watch the game back to appreciate that, but overall I did expect a bit more from a few players but that’s not a bad thing. I know there’s more in them and as the season goes by and they get more comfortable here that will grow and grow,” he said.

“We saw (positive football) in patches we just didn’t see it consistently enough throughout the first half. We did seem a bit more fluid in the second half but first half we just didn’t come out of the traps the way we would’ve liked, and we didn’t see those patterns of play the way we did in the second half. But, look, it was a big occasion, a lot of (the players) families were here tonight, a lot of people reaching out to them all week looking for tickets, there is that side to it and I understand that as a player, I’ve been there myself. But I think it’s a good learning curve for us to know that we cannot start any game sluggishly, that we have to start properly like we started the second half here.

“Credit to Cobh as well. They saw out the game well, they defended, they picked up second balls, they killed the game a lot with fouls, throw-ins, and that’s probably a little bit of experience that we’re lacking at the moment.”