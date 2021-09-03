Presence of ‘B’ teams makes Division 2 difficult to predict

DIVISION 2A

Lisard Wanderers, CS Abbeydorney, Tralee Dynamos B, Rattoo Rovers B, Classic B, Killorglin B, MEK Galaxy B

This is a very difficult division to predict as five of the sides comprises of B teams.

After enjoying great season last year Lisard Wanderers are the pick of the bunch and they will start as warm favourites to top the top.

They would probably have won a league title last year but for dropping a good few points early in the season.

They finished the season strongly and now that they have established a B team as well they must be taken very seriously.

CS Abbeydorney will also be in the equation but will have to start churning out consistent results early in the season if they are to feature in the title race but they have to squad that can produce the goods.

Another side to look out for is Killorglin B as this will feature many of the players who featured with the Killorglin under-17 side that got to the semi-final of the FAI Under-17 Cup last season.

MEK Galaxy B also come into the picture as they just lost out in qualification for the final last season.

With Killorglin now having three teams in the KDL they have a big panel of players to choose from.

Classic FC B are another side that will be in the mix and with the Tralee side also having three teams in the KDL they won’t be lacking in players.

Tralee Dynmos B are most likely to be a middle of the table side while Rattoo Rovers B will find it hard to survive in the division.

DIVISION 2B

Lenamore Rovers, Kilmoyley Athletic, Tralee Bay Wanderers, Killorglin B, Classic C, Windmill B, Killarney Celtic C

This division appears to be a straight two-horse race between Lenamore Rovers and Kilmoyley Athletic while Tralee Bay Wanderers might be in with an outside chance.

Ballylongford side Lenamore Rovers dropped a good few points early in the season last year but really blossomed as the season progressed and only lost out narrowly for a place in the final later getting a great series of wins together.

Kilmoyley Athletic are also going to be very serious contenders as they have a lot of experience in their squad and will be favourites to top the group.

Tralee Bay Wanders used to be called Clanmaurice and it will be interesting to see how they fare out.

The other three teams in the Group are all C sides so it is extremely difficult to forecast how they will fare out.

However Killarney Celtic will be using a lot of the squad that won the FAI Youths Cup last year so they could be the surprise packet in the group.

Killorglin and Classic have C teams in the group while Windmill United will be emerging with a B teams which is great news for the Blennerville side.