Premier League finalists Celtic finish well on top against Athletic in Killarney derby

PREMIER A LEAGUE

Killarney Celtic 4

Killarney Athletic 1

Killarney Celtic’s faultless season at domestic level went up another notch at Celtic Park on Sunday morning when they comfortably won the local derby against arch-rivals Athletic.

Celtic came into this game with their place in the Premier A final already secured while Athletic badly needed to get something from the game to improve their prospects of making the dream decider.

Of course, Killarney local derbies are always hard to predict as both sides dearly wanted to come out of the game with the bragging rights secured. It was Celtic’s first game in a month so they were anxious to get to flex muscles and would dearly love to lower the sails of their fellow townies.

A very strong breeze was blowing down the pitch which made playing conditions tough as it was very difficult to control the ball at times

Celtic were the dominant side for a lot of the game with Gary Keane running the show at midfield while Matej Vrljicak was also very prominent while up the wing Wayne Sparling was a thorn in the side of their opponents defence throughout the game while Stephen McCarthy and Lee Downing were very dangerous up front.

The opening half hour of this game was not too much to write home about but Celtic enjoyed the bulk of possession with the wind in their sails.

They opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a superb goal from a free kick. A foul on Lee Downing produced a free kick on the verge of the box. Stephen McCarthy clearly demonstrated his prowess from a dead ball situation rifling the free kick to the roof of the net in delightful fashion with the Athletic goalkeeper Gary Sugrue with no chance whatsoever.

The second goal came five minutes later after a great run by Wayne Sparling and he left a defender in his wake just outside the box turned and unleashed a blockbuster of a shot that flew into the net.

Athletic were still in the hunt at half time as they would have the strong wind behind them in the second half but Celtic extended their lead just three minutes into the send half with a sublime through ball by Vrljicak setting up Ryan Kelliher and he applied a great finish.

Straight after the tip off Athletic punished Celtic for slack defending and Aydan Mulvaney and Roko Rujevc took full advantage with the latter finishing to the ball the net in great style.

Now Athletic had a bit of their self-belief restored and they began to ask questions of the Celtic defence. While they had a new spring in their step they were finding it very difficult to open up the Celtic defence which was very well marshalled by the excellent Jamie Spillane.

Roco Rujevcan and Eoin Moynihan tried to rally the troops at midfield while there were flashes of intent up front from tricky Sam Benson and Matthew Horgan but they were being crowded out by the Celtic rearguard.

Celtic put the game to bed just before the hour mark when they raided down the left wing with Vrljicak releasing the speedy Wayne Sparling and when he cut in from the sideline he dinked the ball over the advancing goalkeeper for a delightful finish.

It was game set and match for Celtic after this with both sides using their benches to give players on the fringes an opportunity to see what they have to offer to their sides.

At present there is no team in the county that can match Celtic as they are a young talented side who play great football. They are strong in all departments of play and with competition for place on the team very intense every player knows they have to perform to the best of their ability to command a place on the team which is a very healthy situation in any successful club.

While he is getting a bit longer in the tooth now veteran Gary Keane is playing exceptional football and turns in great shifts whatever position he is in.

Meanwhile, newcomer Vrljicak is slotting in comfortably at midfield and he has great vision on the ball and picked out his colleagues with accurate passes on a constant basis during the game and set up two goals.

It’s a long way from Medjugorje in southwest of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Killarney but he has made a smooth transition and now he is a regular on the Celtic side and is turning in great performances every week. Coming from a place of pilgrimage he may have the spiritual guidance to steer the team to more silverware this season.

As for Athletic they are still in with a chance to make it to the league final and it will go right down to the wire between Athletic, Camp United, Tralee Dynamos for the second spot with the three sides on 17 points from12 games.

Castleisland are in the best position and while they are 6 points behind the other sides in contention they have three games in hand.

Listowel Celtic are not out of the equation either and while they are 6 points behind the other sides but they have two games in hand over all of them.

In the meantime Killarney Celtic can sit back and relax and focus on their big game next weekend in the Munster Junior Cup quarter final with a home game against Waterford side Villa FC.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Roy Kelliher, Liam Spillane, James Darmody, Jamie Spillane, Wayne Sparling, Gary Keane, Matej Vrljicak, Cathal O’Shea, Stephen McCarthy, Lee Downing, Ryan Kelliher. Subs: Terry Sparling, Luke O’Neill, Jordan Leahy, Stephen Hayes, John McDonagh

KILLARNEY ATHLETIC: Gary Sugrue, Danny Healy, Adam O’Connell, Shane Lyne, Shane Doolan, Donal Kelliher, Eoin Moynihan, Roco Rujevcan, Sam Benson, Matthew Horgan, Ayden Mulvaney. Subs: Ian Prendergast, Dario Esker, Cian McCann, Brendan Moloney, Matt Fleming, Adam O’Sullivan.