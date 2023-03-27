Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Precious win over Castleisland sees Killarney Athletic go five clear at top of Premier A

All-Killarney decider looking likely in KDL top division

All-Killarney decider looking likely in KDL top division Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

All-Killarney decider looking likely in KDL top division Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

All-Killarney decider looking likely in KDL top division Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

All-Killarney decider looking likely in KDL top division Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Killarney Athletic 2

Privacy