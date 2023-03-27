Precious win over Castleisland sees Killarney Athletic go five clear at top of Premier A

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Killarney Athletic 2

Castleisland 1

The three Premier A heavyweight title contenders Killarney Celtic, Killarney Athletic and Castleisland were in action on Sunday where a lot of points were up for grabs and neither of the three sides wanting to lose as which could hinder their prospects of reaching the decider.

Going into the game It was a delicate situation at the top of the table with Killarney Athletic the table toppers two points ahead of Castleisland with both sides having 11 games played.

Killarney Celtic were level on points with Castleisland but crucially they have two games in hand so they are favourites to make the league final.

The Killarney Athletic and Castleisland game was played at Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning and after a thrilling game Killarney Athletic squeezed out a precious win which puts them five points ahead at the top of the table.

The stakes could not have been any higher going into this game for Killarney Athletic and Castleisland where a win for either side could greatly enhance their prospects of securing a place in the league final

Shane Lynch had an early chance to score for Athletic but he was denied by a superb tackle by Pádraic O’Connor. Castleisland put a great attack in the 19th minute which created an opening for Tommy Feehan but he was denied by a brilliant save from the Athletic goalie Gary Sugrue.

Down the other end Athletic burst forward with Roko Rujevcan delivering an accurately measured ball for Ryan Carroll but he tripped over at the wrong moment and the opportunity to score was not capitalised upon.

Now Athletic got their passing game together and they went ahead in the 37th minute with an excellently crafted goal.

A long kick out by the Athletic keeper Gary Sugrue found Shane Lynch who spotted the run of Cian Tobin and he held his nerve admirably scoring from close range and it was 1-0 at the interval.

Castleisland keeper Steven Bartlett was then called into action early in the second half and he made a great save to deny Athletic and straight afterwards he delivered a long ball out of defence, which Aidan O’Callaghan won and he linked up with Eamon Nolan and his dipping shot found the back of the net looping over the Athletic keeper.

After this Athletic began to dominate the game creating a litany scoring chances. Castleisland keeper Stephen Bartlett was kept busy making a few great saves to keep his side in the game.

Other opportunities for Athletic were repelled by great last ditch defending and goal line clearances by the Castleisland defence.

Athletic had a good opportunity to score in the 70th minute when sub Brendan Moloney was taken down just outside the box. When he took the free kick he was unable to get past the defensive wall with his shot.

As time moved on it appeared that the game would end in stalemate. However, Athletic finished strongly and they created the winning goal in the 83rd minute. Excellent approach work stretched the Castleisland defence and Eoin Moynihan ghosted in at the back post and found the net from a tight angle.

This was a huge win for Athletic and now it looks it will be an Athletic v Celtic Premier A Final.

However, there are a few big games ahead over the next couple of weeks with Killarney Athletic and Castleisland have to play Killarney Celtic in their final two games of the season so Castleisland will need to beat them and will have to rely on the hope that Celtic and Athletic will slip up in the run in but it looks highly unlikely

KILLARNEY ATHELTIC: Gary Sugrue, Peia Predragulmcevic, Eoin Moynihan, Shane Doolan, CianTobin, Donal Kelliher, Matthew Horgan, Rojo Rujevxcan, Shane Lynch, Ryan Carroll, Jack Cooper, Brendan Moloney, Dara O’Shea

CASTLEISLAND: Stephen Bartlett, Ryan Dennehy, Finn Nolan, Ray Huggard, Aidan O’Callaghan, Padraic O’Connor, Tommy Feehan, Timmy Walsh, Stan Divane, Colm Murphy, Eamon Nolan, Jason Brennan, Cathal Shire, Kian Downey, Josh Horan