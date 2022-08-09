Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pavzolis heroics saves the day as Ballymac Celtic win Tommy Healy Memorial Cup final

Second half goals from Conor O’Brien and Dean O’Connell sees Ballymac recover from a goal down against CS Abbeydorney to claim title

Ballymac Celtic B celebrate winning the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
CS Abbeydorney&rsquo;s Jack Parker (right) and Gary Howard, Ballymac Celtic B, in action in the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

Ballymac Celtic B celebrate winning the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Ballymac Celtic B celebrate winning the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

CS Abbeydorney&rsquo;s Jack Parker (right) and Gary Howard, Ballymac Celtic B, in action in the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

CS Abbeydorney’s Jack Parker (right) and Gary Howard, Ballymac Celtic B, in action in the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

/

Ballymac Celtic B celebrate winning the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

Mike Rice

TOMMY HEALY MEMORIAL CUP FINAL

Ballymac Celtic B 2
CS Abbeydorney 1

Privacy