Pavzolis heroics saves the day as Ballymac Celtic win Tommy Healy Memorial Cup final

TOMMY HEALY MEMORIAL CUP FINAL

Ballymac Celtic B 2

CS Abbeydorney 1

After a great first half display CS Abbeydorney were in control of this Tommy Healy Cup final at half time, but a much improved second half performance by Ballymac Celtic B saw them come from a goal behind to score twice and claim the win and the title in a very entertaining final.

Despite that early dominance CS Abbeydorney were unable to penetrate a rock solid Ballymac defence until the hour mark, and anytime the eventual winners were unable to deal with difficult situations their goalkeeper, Aris Pavzolis, was in inspirational form bringing off a series of absolutely breath taking saves, including a huge save in the final minute of the game.

CS Abbeydorney turned in a great first half display and Ballymac knew that they had to buck up their act if they were to contain their opponents

Ballymac team manager Jonathan Keane made a few crucial substitutions on either side of half time which transformed his side and they were firing on all cylinders after that.

This was a very good cup tie with both sides getting into the action quickly and CS Abbeydorney had the lion’s share of possession but they faced a Ballymac back four who defended very well and were not afraid to put their bodies on the line to prevent scores.

CS forced two early corners but Ballymac handled them comfortably. Then Dwyer Tobin made a great run from midfield but the CS goalkeeper was quick off his line and gathered the ball comfortably.

CS were really troubling Ballymac down the left wing with Colm McCarthy and Mikey Clifford taking on defenders every opportunity they got. CS opened up the Ballymac defence in the 35th minute and it looked as if Michael Slattery had to score but he was denied by a marvellous save by the Ballymac goalkeeper Aris Pavzolis. The Latvian net-minder dived full length to his left and managed to push the ball around the post in acrobatic fashion.

Just before half time Ballymac made a change with Angus O’Leary replacing the injured Andrew Breen. Then they brought on two subs for the start of the second half with Przemek Skrzypcak coming in for Donal Dillane and Andrew Murphy coming on for Mike Herlihy and they went on to have a huge impact on the game.

Five minutes into the second half CS hit on the break and Michael Slattery got inside the Ballymac defence but he was denied by another superb save by the Ballymac custodian.

A foul on Ronan Donovan produced a free kick for CS Abbeydorney in a very good position outside the box. It was struck well by Gary Hogan but he was denied by a fingertip save by the Ballymac goalkeeper.

After a few narrow escapes the Ballymac defence was breached in the 60th minute. The opening goal came after a CS Abbeydorney corner kick when Ronan Donovan crossed the ball and Colm McCarthy came in at the back post and put a powerful header past Ballymac goalkeeper Pavzolis.

Shortly afterwards Ballymac were only a lick of paint away from an equaliser with a dipping shot from Skrzypczak came back off the crossbar.

Seven minutes later the game was all square after a well engineered goal by Ballymac. After forcing two successive corners sub Dean O’Connell found Conor O’Brien and he drilled his shot low past the CS goalkeeper.

Now the game was in the boiling pot and the Ballymac supporters were in full voice on the sideline. As the half moved on both sides used their benches, but with CS Abbeydorney doing their best to get a winner but were consequently were leaving gaps at the back.

They were caught numerically in the 76th minute and Skrzypczak took full advantage of the situation setting up sub Dean O’Connell and he found the net from close range.

Deep into injury-time CS had a glorious opportunity to take the game to a replay but Michael Slattery was denied by a point blank save from five yards by Pavzolis who was the man of the match for the winners.

Soon after the final whistle blew and Ballymac were deserving winners at the end for their tremendous second half performance.

Ballymac Celtic: Aris Pavzolis, Damien Oblakowski, Andrew Breen, Conor O’Brien, Christy Leen, Mike Herlihy, Ben Falvey, Sean Dillane, Donal Linnane, Dwyer Tobin, Gary Howard. Subs: Przemek Skrzypczak, Dean O’Connell, Andrew Murphy, Damien Oblakowski, Ronan Dalton, Mikey Kelliher.

CS Abbeydorney: Oisin Maunsell, Jed Maunsell, Jack Parker, Gary Hogan, Mikey Kelliher, Stevie O’Sullivan, Colm McCarthy, Mikey Clifford, Stephen Egan, Michael Slattery, Ronan Donovan. Subs: Gavin Slattery, Killian Dooley, Keith O’Connor, Shane Conway, Shane Donovan, Cian McCarthy, Eoin O’Connor.

Referee: Mike Chapman

Ballymac manager Keane thrilled with team’s second half performance

Speaking after the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final the Ballymac Celtic manager Jonathan Keane said he was delighted with his team’s performance, especially in the second half.

“We were very poor in the first and we knew we had to improve significantly if we were to win the game. This win showed the strength of our bench with the five subs that were brought on playing exceptionally well.

“We defended very well in the first half when the pressure was on and were reasonably pleased with the game scoreless at half time. Of course our goalie Aris Pavzolis was absolutely brilliant making a number of exceptional saves.

“It took a huge effort in the second half and all the lads rose to the challenge and played great as a unit. Every player rose to the challenge and worked hard and we deserved to win at the end. We look forward to playing in a higher division next season.”