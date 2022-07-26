Pair of weekend defeats for Kerry FC underage sides

It was a difficult weekend for the Kerry FC underage sides in the League of Ireland Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

EA SPORTS UNDER 14 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry FC 2

Cobh Ramblers 8

Unfortunately the scoreline tells the story of this game with Kerry going down heavily to Cobh Ramblers at Mounthawk Park on Saturday.

They were playing second fiddle to a far superior Cork side who won the game very comprehensively.

Kerry pulled the destruction button after 15 minutes after defensive blunders conceding an OG

Inadequate defending then proved costly with Christopher Kelly scoring a brace of goals putting the visitors in charge of the game after just half of an hour and it was 3 – 0 at half time.

Cobh scored two more goals at the start of the second half.

Then Kerry pulled a goal back with Pierce Lowth finding the net after a corner kick.

Then Max Murphy scored a 7th goal for Cobh.

Kerry managed to pull another goal back with another fine finish by Pierce Lowth.

Gabriel Ebo added another goal in the 86th minute to complete the rout for the visitors.

It was a bad day at the office for Kerry and they just have to pick themselves up after this defeat and try for a positive outcome in their next game.

KERRY FC: Ewan McCrohan, Evan Doona, Nikita Hoare, Sean O’Neill, Kalven Browne, Dylan Costello, Christy Burke, Ethan Ballard, Robert Keane, Pierce Lowth, Szymon Jasinski, JJ O’Rourke, Marcel Kowalczyk, Caoilainn Desmond, Giovanni McCarthy, Alex O’Carroll, Jayden Fennell, Joshua Linnane

COBH RAMBLERS: Luke Morrissey, Steve Lyons, Cian O’Callaghan, Max Murphy, Scott Busted, Alex Walsh, Blake Wyse, Liam Cummins, Gabriel Ebo, JJ Foley, Aidan O’Shea, Christopher Kelly, Olan Buckley, Elliot Quinn, Warren O’Mahoney

EA SPORTS UNDER 17 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Finn Harps 2

Kerry FC 1

Kerry made the trip to Dublin on Sunday and after a fine performance they came away pointless losing 2-1 in a tight game.

Daniel Okwute was the Kerry goal scorer.