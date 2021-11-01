O’Neill wins Premier Division title with Shamrock Rovers

Tralee native Gary O'Neill in action for Shamrock Rovers against Finn Harps on Friday, with victory securing the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title for the Dublin club

Tralee man Gary O’Neill played his part in the win that secured the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title for Shamrock Rovers last Friday.

An injury picked up in the previous match prevented O’Neill from starting against Finn Harps at the Tallaght Stadium but he came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute, and helped Rovers see out a decisive a 3-0 win that ensured back to back titles for the Hoops.

O’Neill – who started his career in his native Tralee – has never looked back since he returned from a reasonably successful period playing cross-channel in the English League and got immersed in League of Ireland football.

Three years ago he captained UCD to win the Division 1 title and played with them in the Europa League.

O’Neill then signed for Shamrock Rovers where he has fitted in comfortably and commands a regular place at midfield where he excels with the team. Gary has performed very consistently with the team throughout the season and has scored quite a few important goals along the way.

Everyone have fond memories of O’Neill scoring the winning goal against Dundalk to lift the FAI Cup for Rovers two years ago.

He also played in the UAFA Champions League with the Dublin side.

The 26-year-old has plenty more to give to the game and no doubt he will continue to be in the headlines in the years ahead.