O’Carroll to take charge of Morecambe for FA Cup third round visit to Tottenham Stadium

Morecambe assistant coach Diarmuid O'Carroll (right) is set to take charge of the Shrimps visit to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon in the FA Cup Third Round after manager Stephen Robinson (left) tested positive for Covid-19

Killarney’s Diarmuid O’Carroll will be pitting his wits against Antonio Conte on Sunday afternoon as he leads Morecambe into battle against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup Third Round.

O’Carroll, the newly appointed assistant manager at the Shrimps, is set to lead the League One outfit into the tie in the Tottenham Stadium after Morecambe manager, Stephen Robinson, tested positive for Covid-19.

It’s been a real whirlwind week already for the former Glasgow Celtic man having been elevated from first team coach to assistant manager only on Tuesday. O’Carroll, himself a former Morecambe player, spoke this week of his delight at his appointment.

"It’s brilliant,” he said.

“From my point-of-view, I’m excited, I came in with the manager, ultimately came into a system as a First-Team Coach initially, so for me and I’m sure for the manager, not a whole pile will change from our day-to-day working.

“I’m delighted, it’s a fantastic one for me, a bit of pride to have once been playing here, being First-Team Coach and now Assistant Manager, so [I’m] delighted."

To face off against a Premier League and multiple Serie A title winning manager is some baptism of fire for the Kerry man in the role.

It’s a game that’s sure to be closely watched in the Kingdom as a result. Alas the game is not due to be broadcast live in the UK or Ireland, but highlights of the game will be available on the BBC and ITV.

Kick-off for the game in London is 2pm.