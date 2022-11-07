Kerry

Nine-goal haul sees Killarney Athletic easily progress to last 64 of FAI Junior Cup

Limerick outfit Broadford United have no answer to what the Killarney men have to offer in Woodlawn

FAI JUNIOR CUP ROUND 3

Killarney Athletic 9

Broadford United 1

Killarney Athletic progressed to the last 64 in the FAI Junior Cup after a great win over Desmond League side Broadford United at Woodlawn on Sunday.

They took control of the game at the very outset and won very comfortably at the end. Brendan Moloney netted a hat-trick, Roko Rujevcan and Jack Cooper both scored twice while Pedja Gulmcevic and Matthew Horgan completed the scoring for the winners..

Now Athletic can look forward to the last 64 open draw hoping for a home draw. If Killarney Celtic can beat Dromore United next Sunday they will also progress to the last 64 in the national competition and it would be great to have both Killarney sides through to the open draw.

