Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 29.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nic Gearailt equaliser rescues Dingle Bay Rovers to send League final against Classic FC to a replay

Megan O’Brien gave Tralee club the lead in the second half

Dingle Bay Rovers' Ella Sheehy gets her cross in against Classic FC in Saturday's Charleville Cheese League final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan Expand

Close

Dingle Bay Rovers' Ella Sheehy gets her cross in against Classic FC in Saturday's Charleville Cheese League final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Dingle Bay Rovers' Ella Sheehy gets her cross in against Classic FC in Saturday's Charleville Cheese League final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Dingle Bay Rovers' Ella Sheehy gets her cross in against Classic FC in Saturday's Charleville Cheese League final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE WOMEN’S LEAGUE FINAL

Classic FC 1

Privacy