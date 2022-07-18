Nic Gearailt equaliser rescues Dingle Bay Rovers to send League final against Classic FC to a replay

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE WOMEN’S LEAGUE FINAL

Classic FC 1

Dingle Bay Rovers 1

Some great footballing skills were exhibited at soccer headquarters on Saturday evening when Classic FC and Dingle Bay Rovers locked horns in the Women’s League Final.

Classic FC came into the game as favourites as they have a very strong squad and they came though their league programme unbeaten winning seven games and they had one draw.

Dingle Bay Rovers also had an impressive league campaign and clinched their place in the final after edging out neighbours Camp United.

While Dingle came into the final as outsiders they had no fear their more Illustrious opponents and got on with the task in hand. Luckily the scorching heat that prevailed earlier in the day had subsided and conditions were ideal for the game with a fresh breeze blowing towards the town end of the pitch.

A good size attendance added to the excitement of the game and in a very tight encounter the result could have gone either way and perhaps both sides deserved a second bite of the cherry

It was a very entertaining game played at a swift pace with a great degree of passion, team spirit and determination by both sides, and exchanges throughout were relatively even with both sides having periods of dominance.

Classic were by far the more physically stronger side but Dingle were classy when the ball was on the ground and they shifted it around very intelligently.

Classic ran the show at midfield with the excellent Megan O’Brien calling the shots, ably assisted by Breda Slattery and Jesse Nash.

Kayla Getkate and the very skilful Ella Sheehy did Trojan work for Dingle and they were a constant threat, particularly on the counter-attack.

Dingle got an early free kick and Getkate stung the gloves of the Classic goalkeeper Lorraine O’Connor with a shot from 25 yards but she made a comfortable save.

Long throw specialist Jesse Nash had the Dingle defence under pressure with a few great deliveries into the goalmouth and after one of these Breda Slattery had a great chance but she put her shot over the top.

Classic were forced to make a substitution in the 29th minute when Inrei Aygjrva picked up an injury and she was replaced by Lauren Dowling. With her first touch of the ball Dowling left an opponent spinning after a classy turn and on her left foot she sent in a screamer of a shot from just outside the box which had a goal written all over it. As her colleagues were preparing to celebrate the ball struck the crossbar and went over the top to the relief of the Dingle goalkeeper.

Not too many scoring chances were created for the rest of the first half and the game was wide open at the interval.

Dingle forced a corner early in the second half and Hayley Getkate had a shot on goals but it was too close to the Classic goalie and she made a comfortable save.

Megan O’Brien made a great run from midfield for Classic but the Dingle goalkeeper came off her line and secured the ball.

By this stage it appeared that the game would end in stalemate but it all changed in the 62nd minute when Classic went ahead with a stunning goal. It all came from a long throw in by Jesse Nash and Megan O’Brien made a pocket of space just outside the box and smashed the ball to the net in emphatic fashion.

Now Classic had the bit between their teeth and it appeared as if they were on their way to victory. They began to play the game at their own pace and done their best to keep winding down the clock.

However, Dingle kept a positive approach and they went in search of an equaliser in a determined fashion. They began to stretch the Classic defence and forced a couple of free kicks and corner kicks.

As the game entered the final five minutes Dingle raided down the left touchline and Ella Sheehy skipped past a defender and laid the ball off to Emily Nic Gearailt who cut in from the end line and drilled a low shot to the bottom corner of the net sending the West Kerry side’s fans into a great frenzy of delight in the stand.

After that both sides were sensible adopting a cautious approach for the concluding stages of the game and it will take a replay to decide the issue.

Both teams are to be commended for providing a good sporting game with the man in the middle Kevin Cunningham handled it very well.

The standard of women’s game has been improving at a constant basis in recent years and this is being demonstrated on the field of play.

It would be good if a few more teams could be established to give more players an opportunity to play the game. With the number of schoolgirls teams increasing steadily, the focus of attention should be to get more women’s team off the ground. A start was made this season and if a few more teams join the Women’s League it could expand into a very competitive competition. There should be more teams from Tralee and Killarney and it would be a positive if a team could be established in North Kerry.

The formation of an under league this season is a positive move and all players in this age group have an opportunity to play the game and provide a stepping stone for players to go on to play the game at senior level.

The profile of soccer in the county is now in a good place with the possibility of senior League of Ireland Football coming to Kerry next year.

Hopefully the women’s game will continue to grow and prosper in the county and every effort should to ensure the women’s side of the game keeps going in the right direction.

CLASSIC FC: Lorraine O’Connor, Norma O’Connor, Elaine Bailey, Carmel Roche, Michelle Mulvihill, Megan O’Brien, Jessie Nash, Sini Stiller, Breda Slattery, Linda Raymond. Subs: Lauran Dowling, Sophia O’Shea, Karina Slattery.

DINGLE BAY ROVERS: Beibhin Sheehy, Hayley Getkate, Katie O’Brien, Emma O’Connor, Aoife Kennedy, Kayla Getkate, Neasa Duffy, Sarah Foley, Katie O’Connor, Emily Nic Gearailt, Ella Sheehy. Subs: Doreen Jordan, Sinead Moriarty, Coimha Devine.

Referee: Kevin Cunningham