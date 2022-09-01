Newtown Athletic win second annual Legends final for the John McGrath and Timmy Noonan Memorial Cup

Martin Stack of Newtown Athletic presented with the man of the match award by the secretary of the Lenamore Rovers club Stephen Donegan

There was great excitement in Ballylongford when Lenamore Rovers and Newtown Athletic legends locked horns in the second annual John McGrath and Timmy Noonan Memorial Cup.

Both men played with the local teams and died at a very young age and it is nice that their memory remains alive through this annual event.

Many Newtown Athletic players came back out from retirement to play the game so they had to brush off the dust from their fading outfits which have been discarded for the past year while manager John Scanlon applied the rheumatism gel to the players’ joints prior to the kick off hoping they would have enough energy to complete the game.

It was a very exciting game played before a big crowd and it was scoreless at half time. Lenamore went ahead early in the second half when Michael Holly set up Eamon Leahy and he applied a great finish and it appeared they were on the road to victory.

However Newtown boss Scanlon had a few tricks up his sleeve bringing on a few key players who turned the tide in their favour. Two quick-fire goals from Aidan Keane and Martin Stack put the Moyvane side in a comfortable position.

Lenamore tried hard to engineer an equaliser but they found the Newtown goalkeeper in sparkling form making a few crucial saves and Newtown side held out for a deserved victory.

The Cup, which was sponsored by Liam Nolan of Speedy’s Bar in Moyvane, was presented to the captain of the Newtown side Aidan Stack. The man of the match award, sponsored by Mac Fuels in Listowel, went to Martin Stack.

Great credit is due to both sides for organising the event with the proceeds this year going to providing a defibrillator for the Lenamore Rovers Club.