New club Kingdom Corinthians joins the Kerry District League

There will be a new Tralee club in the KDL this season and they have a very unusual and colourful name Kingdom Corinthians.

The main man behind the club is Anthony Stack and he says the players are really looking forward to their first game next Sunday.

Asked why the club picked this appealing name he said there are plenty of United’s Rovers, Celtic’s Athletic’s and they came up with this title and everyone in the club are happy with it.”

“We are essentially a group of lads who have a great interest in the game and decided to try and build a squad of players to compete in the KDL.

“All of the lads have shown a lot of enthusiasm and the squad have been training over the past few weeks preparing for the big challenge that lies ahead. We have a squad of about 24 players and most of the squad are from Tralee and surrounding areas.

“The aim of the club will be to try and do well in Division 3A and hopefully we can hold our own against the sides in this division. It is work in progress yet and the most important thing is to enjoy playing the game and see where it takes us.

“It is very difficult to know how we will get on in the KDL, but when we get a few games played. We will be in a better position what the season holds. Unfortunately we were unable to get a few friendly games organised before the new season so we will be going the league short in match practice.”

He says there will be keen competition for places on the starting team for next Sunday and they will turn to their bench when it is required. Their opponents next Sunday are Mastergeeha B and they would love to start the new season with a win.