Mounthawk Park in Tralee will be the base for a new Centre of Excellence for the promotion and development of women's soccer in the county

There is great news for the female side of the game in the county with Mounthawk Park named a designated FAI Girls Centre of Excellence serving the whole county.

Darren Ahern, Chelsea Noonan, Darragh O’Regan and Joby Costello will be the people who will be catering for the players at the new Centre and all four have a vast knowledge of the game at local and national level.

This is a huge boost for the game at schoolgirls level and will give every girl who wants to play the game the opportunity to do so and get the very best of coaching.

The chairman of the KDL Sean O’Keeffe says that the new Centre of Excellence will be a great amenity that will foster the game around the county and will elevate the game at schoolgirls to new heights.

“We are very fortunate to have the very best coaches at our disposal and they can’t wait to commence coaching the girls. The game is now enjoying great popularity at schoolgirl level and now there is a stepping stone to be involved in the sport at local and hopefully at national level down the road,” Mr O’Keeffe said.