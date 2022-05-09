More semi-final agony as Killarney Celtic’s Munster Junior Cup journey ended by Fairview Rangers’ late winner

Stephen McCarthy of Killarney Celtic in action against Mark Slattery of Fairview Rangers when the teams met in the FAI Junior Cup quarter-final at Celtic Park, Killarney in 2020. Both players were in against against each other again last Saturday in the Munster Junior Cup semi-final in Jackman Park, Limerick.

McCARTHY INSURANCE MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINAL

Fairview Rangers 1

Killarney Celtic 0

The ghost of failing in national and provincial semi-finals came back to haunt Killarney Celtic at Jackman Park on Saturday evening when they lost to Fairview Rangers in the semi-final of the Munster Junior Cup.

Celtic were a bit unlucky with a free kick that was destined for the back of the net in the second half coming off the crossbar, but they were lacking in penetration in the final third of the pitch and did not create enough shots on goal to trouble the winners.

Nevertheless, the game could have gone either way at the end but it was Fairview’s masterful defending that proved crucial.

The goal that won the game in the 75th minute was excellently created by the Limerick side, but Celtic were guilty of poor defending allowing two unmarked players in the box.

It was tit for tat in the first half and as time progressed it was evident that one goal would decide the issue with both defences on top and scoring opportunities very scarce in a tight game.

Celtic started the game very positively and began to test the Fairview defence. A foul brought a free kick for Celtic and dead ball specialist Stephen McCarthy let fly with a screamer from 25 yards and the Fairview goalkeeper Aaron Savage dived to his right to pull off a brilliant save.

As the game progressed the home side were becoming more adventurous and were particularly dangerous on the counter attack. They were on top at midfield and striker Shane Duggan was taking on the Celtic defence at every given opportunity.

Stephen Bradley made a great run for Fairview to link up with Dara Rainsford who off-loaded the ball to Bradley but his shot from distance went over the top.

Celtic must have been very pleased at half time as they were matching their opponents in every department of play but they needed to become much more creative in the final third of the pitch.

Fairview came out with all guns blazing at the start of the second half and they began to ask questions of the Celtic rearguard. The excellent Duggan got in behind a defender and shot just outside the right post. He was in the thick of it again shortly afterwards and after a bit of a scramble in the Celtic goalmouth the ball was taken off the line by Roy Kelliher and eventually they got the ball to safety.

Celtic weathered the storm and began to put a few attacks together with Jamie Spillane finding Wayne Sparling down the wing, and after a great run he crossed a great ball into the goalmouth but there was no player to take advantage of it.

Celtic almost went ahead in the 55th minute when they won a free kick 10 yards outside the box at an dangle. It was struck majestically by McCarthy and it looked destined for the net but it crashed off the crossbar with the ’keeper beaten and went over the top.

The key moment came in the 75th minute when Conor Coughlan won the ball on the left wing and got inside a defender to take the ball to the end-line. He drilled in a superb cross into the box for the inrushing Duggan to blast to the net from 10 yards.

Celtic introduced Terry Sparling for Matej Yrlijcak and they tried to go in search of an equaliser. After persistent pressure they earned another free kick in a good position but the shot by McCarthy was saved comfortably by the Fairview keeper.

Celtic kept the pressure on in the concluding stages of the game and a number of long throw-ins by Chris O’Leary were testing the Fairview defence but they dealt with everything that came their way in an efficient manner. Celtic forced two late corner kicks but they just could not get the break they sought and Fairview won deservedly at the end.

Unfortunately Celtic did not create enough scoring chances in the game and were unable to penetrate a superb Fairview defence. It was a very tight game all the way but Fairview’s experience of winning big games was a decisive factor at the end.

While Celtic went down at the end they did so in a brave manner and kept fighting right up to the finish. While they will be disappointed that they lost the game they can take consolation that they have a lot of young players and their day will come somewhere down the line.

Now they can concentrate on the domestic soccer scene and lie in wait to see who will be their opponents in the Premier A League Final.

FAIRVIEW RANGERS: Aaron Savage, James Enright, Martin Deady, Mark Slattery, AJ O’Connor, Stephen Bradley, Jeffrey Judge, Shane Duggan, Dara Rainsford, Russell Quirke, Conor Coughlan, James Fitzgerald, Conor Coughlan, John Mullane. Subs used: Russel Quirke, Declan Cahill.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Roy Kelliher, Liam Spillane, Kevin O’Sullivan, John Mc Donagh, Jamie Spillane, Wayne Sparling, Gary Keane, Cathal O’Shea, Stephen McCarthy, Lee Downing, Matej Yrlijcak. Subs used: Chris O’Leary, Terry Sparling, Luke O’Neill.

Referee: Alan McDonagh (Cork)