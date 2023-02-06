More clinical Atletico Ardfert take step towards the final with win over Iveragh United

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISOIN 2B

Atletico Ardfert 5

Iveragh United 2

The stakes were high in this big top of the table clash at Ardfert on Saturday night when Atletico Ardfert and Iveragh United faced each other with the home side two points ahead of the South Kerry side going into the game.

While the final scoreline might suggest that Ardfert had an easy win that would be inaccurate as the visitors had more possession than their opponents during the course of the game, but Ardfert were much more clinical in the final third of the pitch where their brilliant striker Odhran Ferris stole the show with a tremendous performance.

He was a thorn on the side of the Iveragh defence throughout the game with his speed, skill and fancy footwork and he was too much to handle for the South Kerry side.

The 17-year-old was the class act in this game and he is definitely a player that Kerry FC should be keeping a close eye on as he is an extraordinary talent.

The game got off to an explosive start with Iveragh United going ahead after just 50 seconds.

Straight from the kick off they put a quick attack together with Odhran O’Shea squeezing in an accurately measured pass to set up Cathal O’Shea and he held his composure admirably applying a neat finish.

Then the Ardfert goalie Dan Finnegan was called into action and he made a great save to deny Odhran O’Shea. Ardfert got back on level terms in the eighth minute when an unnecessary push in the box produced a penalty kick.

Odhran Ferris gave the Iveragh keeper no chance with a clinical finish to the bottom corner of the net. Ardfert went close to going ahead again in the 28th minute, but Mike Davis was denied by a superb save by the Iveragh goalie Luke Harty.

However, he was not to be denied five minutes later when he scored a goal of a controversial nature. A long over the top ball by the home side caught Iveragh flat footed at the back and their goalie Luke Harty came outside the box to try and get to the ball before Odhran Ferris who was coming in at lightening pace.

Both players clashed and ended up on the ground and the ball broke back to Mike Davis who had the entire goals gaping in front of him and he took his time and delivered an accurately measured lob from 30 yards which dipped under the crossbar and wound up in the back of the net..

Iveragh were not happy that the goal was allowed as they deemed their goalie was fouled, but the goal stood. The Iveragh keeper Luke Harty had to earn his crust in a five-minute spell making two great saves to deny Kevin Orpen and Mike Davis

The game was delicately poised at half time with very little between the sides in the first half. However, the home side got a stranglehold on the game in the early part of the second half and three goals in a 15 minute spell put them in a very commanding position.

They increased their lead seven minutes into the second half with a curling left footed shot from Nathan O’Driscoll found the back of the net.

They put the game to bed on the hour mark with a brilliant strike by Odhran Ferris and six minutes later he had the Iveragh net bulging again with another sublime finish to cap a brilliant individual performance.

Iveragh United scored a late consolation goal with a blockbuster of a shot by Cathal O’Shea.

This was a big win for Ardfert and they should easily qualify for the league final and Iveragh are still well in contention and may edge out Killarney Athletic B and Lixnaw Celtic before the end of the season.

By and large they are an exciting young side who play an attractive brand of football and they seem to have a bright future ahead of them.

The club has gone through a transition period over the last few years focusing on their underage structure and it is reaping rich dividends now with young players coming up through the ranks who are making their presence felt at senior level.

ATLETICO ARDFERT: Dan Finnigan, John Davis, Chris Lawlor, Steven Power, Paul O’Grady, Tadhg Mackessy, Mike Davis, Iarnon Ferris, Odhran Ferris, Kevin Orpen, Nathan O’Driscoll Subs: Keith O Mahony, Ben Kirwan, Martin O’Donoghue, Jack Moriarty, Martin O’Donaghue, Liam Meade

IVERAGH UNITED: Luke Harty, Ben Donoghue, Alex Coffey, Jack Landers, Brian McHugh, Ian Moriarty, Kevin Moriarty, Kielan Moriarty, Niall Brennan, Cathal O’Shea, Odhran O’Shea. Subs: John O’Connell, Keith Brennan, Michael O’Shea, Anthony Cournane