Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

More clinical Atletico Ardfert take step towards the final with win over Iveragh United

Odhran Ferris stole the show with a tremendous performance

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISOIN 2B

Atletico Ardfert 5

Privacy