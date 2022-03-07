Moloney’s Under 17s off to a flying start with win on the road to Limerick FC

Kerry Under 17 boss Brendan Moloney's side triumphed on the road to Limerick last weekend Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

EA SPORTS U17 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Limerick FC 0

Kerry FC 3

A new crop of young talented players got an opportunity to exhibit their footballing prowess on the national stage on Saturday on the banks of the Shannon when the Kerry under 17 side opened their season when they took on Limerick FC in the first round of the EA Sports Under 17 League.

All the groundwork had been done by team manager Brendan Moloney and his coaching staff and it was a voyage into the unknown for everyone involved.

It turned out to be a very exciting game with very little between the sides.

While all the players were in tip top shape going into the game it is always difficult to predict how they would perform and a cautious approach had to be adopted.

However they got off to a blistering start to the game with goals from Yago Cornide and Togor Silong putting them in a strong position.

They retained their 2-0 to the interval and then Asdee youngster Oisín Healy scored their third goal four minutes into the second half to establish a much more comfortable cushion of safety for the team.

They played sensibly for the rest of the game and ran out very comfortable winners at the end.

This is a fantastic start to the season for Brendan Moloney’s charges and will give them great confidence for the season ahead.

KERRY: Richard Healy, Oisin O’Halloran, Togor Silong, Andrew Kerins, Venis Jahiri, Immanuel Manu, Nathan Aherne, Finn O’Neill, Sean Treyvaud, Seamus Kelly, Josh Bowler, Tom Benson, Paddy McMahon, Obinna Izehi, Oisin Healy, Oisin Breen, Darren Allman, Yago Cornide, Killian Keogh, Alex Hoare