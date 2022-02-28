MEK Galaxy continue their fine form with comfortable win over Asdee

MEK's fine run of form continued with a three-nil win over Asdee Rovers on the weekend Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

PREMIER B

MEK Galaxy 3

Asdee Rovers 0

Played under lights on Friday night at Mounthawk Park MEK Galaxy continued their recent good form with a good win over Asdee Rovers.

The game was played in a good spirit with both teams passing the ball well and playing some good football.

MEK began the better and it took Asdee Rovers a long time to get into the game. Eoin Tydings in the Asdee goal was called on as early as the second minute when the impressive Hugh O'Malley saw him off his line and tried to lob him from twenty-five yards out however the Asdee Keeper managed to get back on his line and scoop the ball away to safety.

Darragh Keane was trying his best up front to get something going for Asdee Rovers and he left two defenders behind in the middle of the park and made a great run at the MEK Galaxy goal, but some good defending saw Tadgh Fleming clear away the attack on fifteen minutes.

The inevitable first goal arrived for MEK Galaxy on eighteen minutes when a stray clearance by Asdee Rovers was picked up in the middle of the pitch by Tadgh Fleming and he played a beautiful pass in behind the Asdee defence to pick out the in-rushing Hugh O'Malley who was now one on one with the Asdee keeper Eoin Tydings and he made no mistake with a powerful shot into the roof of the net for a deserved lead for MEK Galaxy.

Paul O'Connor for Asdee on twenty minutes had to be very sharp to stop Jack O'Driscoll adding to the lead and another great chance went just wide of the Asdee goal after a fantastic shot from Gordon Buckley.

MEK Galaxy were well on top at this point in the first half with the Asdee keeper Eoin Tydings the busier of the two goalkeepers.

Asdee came a little more into it but their passing from the middle of the field was very slow allowing the MEK Galaxy defenders get back into position and repel the Asdee attackers.

However, as the first half came to a close, they went close when a cross by Michael Fogarty was met by the in-rushing Darragh Keane and his header went just over the crossbar with the keeper Shane O'Sullivan beaten.

That was a close as Asdee were to come in the first half and MEK Galaxy went in ahead with a one goal lead.

The second half was only two minutes on when disaster struck for Asdee Rovers as the impressive Hugh O'Malley for MEK Galaxy broke through and raced into the penalty box, with Asdee defender Paul O'Connor in pursuit he pulled the trigger and got his shot away, but Paul O'Connor could not stop and his momentum took him into a collision with O'Malley resulting in referee Michael Chapman awarding a penalty kick and issuing a red card to Paul O'Connor of Asdee Rovers.

Joe O'Donovan took the kick and he made no mistake with the strike into the bottom corner past the dive of Eoin Tydings who did his best to save it.

This effectively finished the game as a contest with MEK Galaxy now up a player and in control of the play.

After this big setback Asdee to be fair did settle down and began to work hard to try to get back into the game led by some good work by Darragh Keane on sixty minutes when he shot over and two minutes later, he saved a certain goal by blocking a shot off the line.

His brother Brendan Keane on as a substitute on seventy minutes had a good shot well saved by Shane O'Sullivan, but this attack came to nothing for Asdee as the referee blew for offside against the other Asdee attacker Ciaran Dowd.

The MEK Galaxy keeper made a fine save from a free kick by Pádraig O'Neill tipping the ball over from a great strike by O'Neill, the resulting corner was cleared away after a goalmouth scramble.

Both sides ran their bench as the game petered out and in the dying minute a wonder strike by Ronan Walsh wrapped up the points for the MEK Galaxy boys on a three nil final score line.

Credit to both teams for a good game of football on a nice evening under the lights at Mounthawk Park which was very well officiated by Michael Chapman.

ASDEE ROVERS: Eoin Tydings, David Lynch, Paul O'Connor, Kenneth Tydings, Sam Dowd, Joe Lynch, Padraig O’Neill, Gavin Casey, Darragh Keane, Michael Fogarty, Jamie Culloty Subs: Ciaran Dowd, John Martin Horgan, Brendan Keane, Damien Dalton, Scott Godson

MEK GALAXY: Shane O'Sullivan, Leo Healey, Tadgh Fleming, Andy O'Sullivan, Lonard Murphy, Eoghan Kennedy, Jack O'Driscoll, Joe O'Donovan, Hugh O'Malley, Liam Roche, Gordon Buckley Subs: Jack Galvin, Ronan Walsh, Kane Phelan