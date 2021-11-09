MEK Galaxy and Killarney progress in U-14 Girls National Cup

The Tralee Dynamos team that beat Inter Kenmare in their U-13 National Cup Round 2 game played in the Tralee Dynamos soccer ground. Photo by Domnick Walsh

When the draw for the third round of the SFAI U-14 National Cup is made the KSBGL will have at least three teams in the bowl. It could be four as Listowel Celtic have to travel to Regional for their second round clash.

With Inter Kenmare already through they were joined by MEK Galaxy and Killarney Celtic on a very good day for the schoolgirls’ game in Kerry. MEK Galaxy defeated Bridge United in Clare thanks to two hat tricks from Naoishe O’Donoghue and Keeva Riordan and one goal each from Maggie Quirke and Izzy Lyons in an 8-4 win.

It was a closer game at Celtic Park when another Clare side were the opposition. Killarney Celtic progressed 2-1 thanks to goals from Liadh Forde and Emma Daly.

The work being done in the clubs and at League level is certainly paying off with Inter Kenmare, Killarney Celtic and MEK Galaxy also into the next round of the National Cups.

Mixed fortunes in U-13 National Cup

The second and third rounds of the SFAI National Cup took place on Saturday. In the all Kerry clash a goal from Danny Lane gave Tralee Dynamos the win over Inter Kenmare in the all Kerry clash.

Killarney Celtic B had a very good win over AK United with their goals coming from Daniel O’Sullivan, Pa McCarthy and Tobias Iheme.

In Round 3 there was another all Kerry clash with St Brendan’s Park winning 2-1 at Kilbrean Park. Edison Jahiri and Rian McEvoy got the Park’s goal while Daniel Buckley replied for Mastergeeha. The home side went close to an equaliser when Roan Guerin’s shot hit the crossbar.

There was no joy for Killarney Athletic who went out to Moneypoint after extra time. Alex Doolan got the Athletic goal. Listowel Celtic also went out after extra time and penalties following a 1-1 draw. JJ Barrett got the Listowel Celtic goal.

St Brendan’s Park B put in a good effort before going out to Aisling Annacotty A at Christy Leahy Park. Dwayne Conway was the Park’s scorer.

Killian Crean and Tadgh O’Donoghue scored for Camp Juniors but they went out 3-2 at home to Charleville A.

Three sides progress in U-15 National Cup

Killorglin made the trip to Ballingarry a winning one in Round 2 of the SFAI U-15 National Cup. Sean Griffin and James Clifford were on the mark for the Kerry side.

Killarney Athletic also progressed on the road thanks to two goals from Brian O’Shea and one from Fionn Daly in their win at Murroe FC.

St Brendan’s Park and Fenit both lost out away from home to Bridge United and BT Harps/Templemore respectively.

Inter Kenmare were in Round 3 action away to Neangh and they went through by the odd goal in seven.