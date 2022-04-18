McCarthy the goal hero against Villa FC as Killarney Celtic reach Munster Junior Cup semi-finals

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Killarney Celtic 1

Villa FC (Waterford) 0

Killarney Celtic advanced to the semi-final of the McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup in glorious fashion at Celtic Park on Sunday after a brilliant win over Waterford side Villa FC in an absorbing game that hung in the balance right up to the final whistle.

This game was edge of the seat stuff for their big band of supporters, but their team did not let them down turning in a magnificent display with every player excelling throughout.

While the winning score was a wonder goal from Stephen McCarthy, it was Celtic’s defence that stole the show, defending everything the visitors could throw at them as they sought an equaliser.

It was a game in which players had to put their bodies on the line to make tackles and each and every player done this every single time when it was required. Tackles were going in hard and fast and despite a bit of niggling among players from time to time the game was played in a sporting fashion.

With both sides contesting the ball as if their lives depended on it, referee Derek O’Shea had a difficult game to handle but he did an excellent job, remaining cool and calm and his correct decision making earned him the respect of both sides and everyone watching the game.

Killarney Celtic had a score to settle in this game as they lost to the same opposition in the FAI Junior Cup in Waterford a few weeks back. Celtic boss Brian Spillane had his charges all fired up from the beginning of the game and they started out with all guns blazing, letting their opponents know that they meant business from the word go.

There are fine margins between victory and defeat in games of this nature and both sides knew they had to produce a totally committed performance to win this game.

Celtic got off to a dream start going ahead after just three minutes with an absolutely brilliant goal. From an attack practiced straight from the training ground, Wayne Sparling raided down the left wing, before putting his cross over a defender to put McCarthy through on goals. The striker still had plenty to do with the goalkeeper coming off his line but McCarthy showed his class to dink the ball over him for a goal of exceptional quality.

Now Celtic’s tails were up and their opponents were rocked on their heels in spectacular fashion. A foul produced a free kick for the visitors just outside the box and while Aaron Connor stung the gloves of Roy Kelliher with his shot, the Celtic goalkeeper had complete control of the ball.

The Celtic custodian was called into action again shortly afterwards and made a good save to deny Conor Kilgannon.

The visitors should have equalised in the ninth minute after a quick attack Aaron O’Connor and Dylan Walsh combined to pick out Cian Browne at the far post, but with the gaping goal in front of him he missed the target.

Celtic almost extended their lead five minutes later when McCarthy used his strength to win the ball, and after losing a defender with his speed and dainty footwork he released Lee Downing who was denied by a great save by the Villa goalkeeper Craig Dunphy, who dived full length to block the ball with his body.

Downing was in the thick of the action again minutes later after Gary Keane and Sparling created a chance for him but he shot over the top.

Villa piled on pressure before the break and when Luke Walsh latched on to the end of an Aaron O’Connor fee kick he was denied by a good save by Kelliher.

The game was delicately balanced at half time but Celtic knew there was a tough road ahead of them if they were to secure a win.

Villa dominated the opening 10 minutes of the second half, and after forcing two corner kicks Kelliher made a decent save to deny Browne.

Gradually Celtic began to get their game together again and they were passing the ball more fluently and made their opponents work hard to get possession.

As the half moved on Villa sacrificed two defenders to bring on attackers as they tried to break down a solid Celtic defence.

By now tackles were coming from all angles and referee O’Shea had to produce a few yellow cards to keep the peace.

Matej Vrljicak had a half chance for Celtic but the Villa ’keeper saved it, while a blockbuster long-range free kick by McCarthy brought a smart save from Dunphy.

Villa had no variety in their attacking plans as they were concentrating on whipping in high balls into the box from free kicks and it was food and drink for the Celtic defence who handled everything that came their way superbly.

As the clock wore down, the visitors pressed for an equaliser but Celtic defended splendidly and ran out very deserving winners at the end.

It was a magnificent all round team performance by Celtic with Roy Kelliher making saves at vital stages while Jamie Spillane and John McDonagh lorded the heart of the defence, with their wingers Kevin O’Sullivan and Liam Spillane also turning in great shifts.

Gary Keane mopped up everything in front of the back four while Wayne Sparling did major damage down the left wing.

Cathal O’Shea, Matej Vrljicak and Lee Downing worked their socks off while Stephen McCarthy turned in a man of the match performance with a goal he will savour for years to come. While the goal capped his magical performance, McCarthy’s work-rate throughout was phenomenal and he was a constant thorn in the side of the Villa defence.

There is another big test ahead for Celtic in the semi-final with an away tie against Limerick side Fairview Rangers who defeated Desmond League side Broadford 3-0 in another quarter-final on Sunday. However, Celtic defeated a top side on Sunday and they should have no worries going into this game as they are well capable to beating any side if they can reproduce the form they displayed against Villa FC.

The great thing about this Killarney Celtic side is that they have a very strong bench also and have players that can be brought on that can change the course of a game.

There will be very keen competition for places for the line out for the semi-final and that is a very healthy position to be in for the management team.

The semi-final will be played at Jackman Park in Limerick on Saturday May 7 with a 5pm kick-off. The other semi-final is St Michaels (Tipperary) v Coachford (Cork). The final will be played at Turner’s Cross in Cork on Sunday, May 28.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Roy Kelliher, Liam Spillane, Kevin O’Sullivan, Jamie Spillane, John McDonagh (Chris O’Leary, 80) Gary Keane, Wayne Sparling, Cathal O’Shea, Stephen McCarthy (Terry Sparling, 85), Matej Vrljicak, (Luke O’Neill, 89) Cathal O’Shea, Lee Downing.

VILLA FC: Craig Dunphy, James Kennedy (Mark Walsh, 66), Conor Sigorille (Adam Conway, 55), Eoghan Rea (Dylan Walsh, 55) Adam Heaslip, Luke Walsh, Conor Kilgannon, Aaron O’Connor, Dean Walsh, Cian Browne, John Frederick Tamen.

Referee: Derek O’Shea

MCCARTHY’S INSURACE GROUP MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINAL

Fairview Rangers (Limerick) v Killarney Celtic

St Michael’s (Tipperary) v Coachford (Cork)





Killarney Celtic’s opponents in the semi-final Fairway Rangers have won the FAI Junior Cup on 9 occasions, their last time was just three years ago. They won the Munster Junior Cup 7 times and have won 14 Limerick League Premier titles. This clearly shows the challenge Killarney Celtic face in the semi-final and, understandably, they will be outsiders in the game, but that will suit them and they know they are well capable of winning if they perform to their full potential.