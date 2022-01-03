McCarthy signs up with another year with Galway WFC

Listowel's Savannah McCarthy has signed up for another season with Galway WFC to contest the Women's National League Photo by David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

It was a happy new year for Listowel’s Savannah McCarthy as the Republic of Ireland international signed a one-year contract extension with Galway WFC to contest the Women’s National League.

2021 was a red-letter year for the Listowel star having regained a place in the Ireland squad, and pushing on in a major way, following a call up from Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw for an international friendly with Australia in September.

McCarthy played the full game against Australia in Tallaght Stadium and was subsequently called up for Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers against Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia.

The Republic sit in second spot in the group following four games played, which would be enough to see them qualify for a play-off should the position be maintained. Ireland’s next competitive fixture is away to group leaders, Sweden, in April.

Domestically, meanwhile, McCarthy was named on the 2021 Women’s National League team of the season, further proof of her rising star.

After re-signing with Galway, McCarthy tweeted that she was “looking forward to the season ahead”.