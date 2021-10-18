McCarthy named in Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Savannah McCarthy from Listowel has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Sweden and Finland

Listowel’s Savannah McCarthy has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the forthcoming World Cup Qualifying games between the Republic of Ireland and Sweden and Finland.

The Ireland team has two important games in the space of five days, starting with the visit of Sweden on Thursday. The game will be played at the Tallaght Stadium with a 7pm kick off and the sell-out match will be televised live by RTE.

Ireland are in action five days later in Hensinki when they play Finland.

Manager Vera Pauw has selected a 27-player squad for both games and it is great for Kerry soccer to see McCarthy being included.

McCarthy had a very good game in the recent friendly against Australia and her performance certainly influenced the manager to include her in the squad for the upcoming Qualifiers.

Ireland were due to kick off their campaign last month with a game away to Georgia but that was rescheduled to June 2022, so they played an international friendly at home to Australia instead.

Now all of the focus is on getting going in Group A with all tickets already snapped up for the Sweden game, which is operating at a reduced capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ireland last played against Sweden in June 2008, while their most recent meeting with Finland was in June 2016.

The Irish squad held two training sessions at the FAI National Training Centre on Sunday as they gear up for the big game on Thursday evening. Injuries rule out Keeva Keenan, Claire O'Riordan, Megan Campbell, Alli Murphy, Clare Shine, Ruesha Littlejohn, Isibeal Atkinson and Hayley Nolan.

Everyone will be keeping their fingers crossed that McCarthy will be in the starting line-up but there is very strong competition for places on the team and if she doesn’t get on first 11 Kerry supporters will be hoping she comes off the bench during the game.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad



Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves), Amanda Budden (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group A



Republic of Ireland v Sweden

Thursday, October 21

Tallaght Stadium at 7pm

LIVE on RTÉ2

Finland v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, October 26

Olympic Stadium, Helsinki at 6:15om (4:15pm Irish time)

LIVE on RTÉ2