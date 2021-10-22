McCarthy makes first competitive start for Ireland in promising display

Megan Connolly, left, and Savannah McCarthy of Republic of Ireland prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier group A match between Republic of Ireland and Sweden at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Listowel’s Savannah McCarthy made her first competitive start for the Republic of Ireland in Thursday evening’s World Cup Qualifier against Sweden at Tallaght Stadium.

The Galway WFC star was selected at centre-half for the Republic women’s side as part of a back three by manager Vera Pauw and played the full ninety minutes.

Ireland were defeated 0-1 in the game by the Swedes. It was, nevertheless, a promising performance by the girls in green, who were unlucky to lose out to a most unfortunate Louise Quinn first-half own goal to the higher-ranked Swedes.

McCarthy and co must now regroup and prepare for the next qualifying round next Tuesday evening when they travel to Helsinki to face Finland.

The Finns have two wins recorded from their two games to date. The defeat to Sweden was Ireland’s first game in the group.