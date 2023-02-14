Matt Keane appointed Kerry FC captain for inaugural season with Wayne Guthrie named vice-captain

Kerry FC manager has named midfielder Matt Keane as club captain for the senior side in this year's SSE Airtricity First Division campaign.

The Kilcummin native, who was as the club's first-ever signing in November, becomes the first captain of Kerry Football Club and will lead the Kerry team out for the 36-game season, which gets underway on Friday night with a home tie against Cobh Ramblers in Mounthawk Park.

Goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie has been named as the vice-captain of the side for the upcoming season. The former Austin Stacks shot-stopper has been awarded the role by first team manager Billy Dennehy at a recent team meeting with the full backing of the squad.

“It is a very proud moment for me to be named captain for Kerry FC in the club's first-ever season in the League of Ireland,” Keane said of his appointment. “It’s a great honour to lead out such a brilliant group of fellas. Having worked with the group for the last six weeks, I can see the talent and quality is there and the potential we have to cause a few upsets this year. So, look, I can’t wait to get out and lead the boys out in front of a packed house in Mounthawk Park on Friday night.”

Vice-captain Wayne Guthrie said: “I'm delighted to be named vice-captain by the players. It's a great honour to be picked by my teammates and I appreciate the lad's trust in me to take on this honour of being vice-captain for Kerry FC. We are all looking forward to Friday night and for the season ahead.”

Manager Billy Dennehy said: “It is a landmark moment for Matt and obviously being the first captain of Kerry Football Club is a proud achievement for him and his family. The way that we go about this as a group is that we are looking for leaders all over the group, all over the squad in all areas, but Matt has really come to the fore over the last number of weeks in the way that he trains, his attitude and his application in training and still looks to improve in every training session.

"He leads by example in a lot of ways and I’m delighted for him to be the first captain here at the club. The players are also delighted to have him as captain and are very happy for Matt. I am looking forward to seeing how he takes to the role and how he brings the younger players along with him.

“Wayne is a player who showed a huge appetite to come into Kerry FC and be a part of the club and be in amongst the group here in Kerry Football Club. That has obviously been recognised by all his teammates as well in relation to him being selected as vice-captain for the upcoming season.

"Delighted for Wayne, he has a good personality. He can bring his experience from his GAA background over to us and the experience of playing on big occasions will stand to him as well. A proud day for himself and his family, many congratulations to him for being named vice-captain of the club.”