Mastergeeha stun Dingle Bay Rovers with three goals in five minutes to claim Division 1B title

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1B LEAGUE FINAL

Mastergeeha 3

Dingle Bay Rovers 2

Normally the teams that has the best match plans win the big games and this was emphasised at Mounthawk Park on Friday evening with Mastergeeha being crowned Division 1B champions after a thrilling win over Dingle Bay Rovers in an action packed game.

When the East Kerry side went 2-0 in arrears just two minutes into the second half they appeared to be in big trouble, but they produced a Lazarus act of gigantic proportions as the half progressed. A three-goal blitz in a five-minute period midway through the second half produced the scores that absolutely devastated their opponents who had been playing so well up to this.

Whether it was unfamiliarity of the big stage or just fear or nerves, Dingle collapsed defensively at a crucial stage of the game and they paid a heavy price for it at the end.

When the West Kerry side went 2-0 ahead early in the second half it appeared that they were on the road to victory but their defensive frailties caught up with them as Mastergeeha capitalised on their weakness to the maximum effect.

This was a highly entertaining game that provided plenty of fast and exciting football between two sides who like to keep the ball on the deck. Play switched from end to end on a regular basis with both sides displaying a lot of creativity and it was obvious from early on that it would be a high scoring game.

Dingle are essentially a young side who have blended together nicely from the club’s underage structure and have made their presence felt in this division. They faced a very experienced Mastergeeha side who are well used to etching out wins in tight situations.

Before the kick off both sides observed a minute’s silence in memory of the late Tom Templeman who was a soccer referee in Kerry for over four decades.

Mastergeeha began the game very patiently with good possession football, and they defended sensibility though they allowed Dingle a bit of freedom from time to time.

It looked as if Mastergeeha would go ahead in the 13th minute when James Nagle latched on to a Jer Sheehan corner kick but he was denied by a splendid save by the Dingle Bay goalkeeper Patrick Saunders.

Gradually Dingle began to find their rhythm and a shot from distance from Dean McAuliffe went over the top. Dingle were the much more sharper side and they were looking particularly dangerous on the counter attack.

After a period of pressure they went ahead in the 22nd minute with a superb goal. Cian Wright made a dazzling run from midfield and threaded a superb ball through for Shane Houlihan in full flight and he beat the advancing Mastergeeha goalie in the race for the ball and nodded a downward header to the roof of the net.

After this Mastergeeha forced a couple of corner kicks but they were defended comfortably by the Dingle defence. Tom Leo O’Sullivan and Dean McAuliffe opened up the Mastergeeha defence in a rapid attack and produced a free kick in a good position but Cian Wright’s shot could not get past the defensive wall.

Mastergeeha created a chance just before half time from a free kick but Jer Sheehan headed his effort wide.

Dingle Bay Rovers turned in a good shift in the first half and were good value for their lead at the break.

Mastergeeha made a change at half time with Philip O’Leary replacing Tommy O’Sullivan and he went on to make a huge impact on the game.

Two minutes into the second half Dingle doubled their lead with a great goal. In a flowing move from midfield Tom Leo O’Sullivan set up Dean McAuliffe and he applied a sublime finish.

The West Kerry side had their tails up and they appeared to be very comfortable and were trying to engineer another goal. However, their best option might have been to protect what they had and not go for the jugular unnecessarily. That said, they went close to scoring a third goal with Cian Wright skimming the crossbar from a free kick.

Mastergeeha made a number of substitutions in an effort to try and get back into the game and showed much more urgency in their play.

Now they were getting their attacks together cohesively and began to test the Dingle defence.

Just past the hour mark things went horribly wrong for Dingle Bay Rovers when they conceded three goals from corners kicks in a five-minute spell.

Now Mastergeeha deployed their weapons of mass destruction which were corners kicks, and the floodgates opened as Dingle did not know what hit them after conceding three goals as they were guilty of woeful defending.

A corner kick from sub Philip O’Leary found Gearoid Kerins at the back post and he headed it home. Two minutes later another O’Leary corner kick went all the way to the net without a touch.

Then Mastergeeha forced another corner kick and James Nagle stole a march on defenders and found the net in a packed goalmouth.

A stunned Dingle side were flabbergasted at how quickly the path of the game changed so drastically. They did their best to try and get back into the game again but it was difficult as now Mastergeeha were in cruise control.

Dingle were unlucky not to equalise late in the game after great build-up play they were denied by the butt of the goal post.

The circumstances of their defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Dingle but they have to take it as a learning experience for a young side and their day will come if they can keep this side together.

Mastergeeha’s experience was the match winning formula as they were patient when they were under pressure, pressed their opponents when they had to and most importantly took their scoring chances when they came.

Throughout the game they did the simple things well, punished their opponent’s mistakes, took no unnecessary risks and the players lifted their game when it was required and they got the reward they deserved at the end.

The management team of Paul Lenihan, Eugene O’Leary and Tadhg Brosnan also played a key role in their win as they used their bench brilliantly, making the right changes just when they were required.

Neutral fans felt sorry for the way that Dingle lost as they played so well for most of the game but every team learns from their mistakes.

There was a big reception for the captain of the Mastergeeha team, Paul Moroney, when he was presented with the League Trophy by the secretary of the KDL John O’Regan.

Moroney paid tribute to both sides for providing a very entertaining game. He praised his squad for turning in a great performance and he thanked the management team and trainers for all their hard work during the season. He commiserated with Dingle and said that their day will also come somewhere down the line.

Both sides can look forward to playing in the second tier of the KDL next season.

MASTERGEEHA FC: Colm Hickey, Mike Baker, Jer Sheehan, Paul Moroney, Anthony Magnier, Brian O’Driscoll, Tommy O’Sullivan, Chris Egan, Gearoid Kerins, James Nagle, Eamon Lavin. Subs: Cian Murphy, Paul O’Riordan, Philip O’Leary.

DINGLE BAY ROVERS: Patrick Saunders, Gearoid Sayes, Fiach Lynch, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Franz Patrick Sauerland, David Dioney, Shane Houlihan, Chris Wright, Tadhg Brown, Dean McAuliffe, Con O’Regan. Subs: Ross Drummond, Domhnall Sheehy, Pa Sheehy, Eoghan De Hora, Neil O’Sullivan, Jamie Flaherty, Oisin Smailes.

Referee: Adrien Quirke