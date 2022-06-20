Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mastergeeha stun Dingle Bay Rovers with three goals in five minutes to claim Division 1B title

Second half goals from Gearoid Kerins, Philip O’Leary and James Nagle wipe out Dingle Bay Rovers’ 2-0 lead as title goes east

The Mastergeeha FC players and supporters celebrate after winning the Charleville Cheese Division 1B League Final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Mastergeeha captain Paul Moroney receives the Charleville Cheese Division 1B League cup from KDL secretary John O&rsquo;Regan at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

The Mastergeeha FC players and supporters celebrate after winning the Charleville Cheese Division 1B League Final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Mastergeeha FC players and supporters celebrate after winning the Charleville Cheese Division 1B League Final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Mastergeeha captain Paul Moroney receives the Charleville Cheese Division 1B League cup from KDL secretary John O&rsquo;Regan at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Mastergeeha captain Paul Moroney receives the Charleville Cheese Division 1B League cup from KDL secretary John O’Regan at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

/

The Mastergeeha FC players and supporters celebrate after winning the Charleville Cheese Division 1B League Final at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1B LEAGUE FINAL

Mastergeeha 3

Privacy