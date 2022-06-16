Mastergeeha face Dingle Bay Rovers in Division 1A final and St Brendan’s Park play AC Athletic in 1B decider

There are two league finals down for decision next weekend with Mastergeeha and Dingle Bay Rovers meeting in the Charleville Cheese Division 1B decider on Friday with the kick-off at 7.30pm. Then on Saturday evening St Brendan’s Park play AC Athletic in the Charleville Cheese Division 1A Final at Mounthawk Park, also with a 7.30pm start.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A FINAL

The Park v AC Athletic

This should be a good contest between two sides who have performed very consistently throughout the season.

The Park are a good young side who play an attractive brand of football. They booked their place in the final very early on and had a good few idle weeks in recent times which was unhelpful for their preparation for the decider.

AC Athletic are a vastly experienced side who have been in the winners enclosure many times in recent years and they are always very difficult to defeat in big games. They will go into the final as favourites but they will have to perform at their best if they are to defeat a very talented Tralee side who are very anxious to collect a bit of silverware.

It should be a tight game but AC’s experience could tell at the end and I think they are good enough to etch out a narrow victory.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1B FINAL

Mastergeeha v Dingle Bay Rovers

Mastergeeha will go into the final as favourites as they lost only one game in the whole season. However they had had little match practice in recent weeks as they were waiting to see who they would meet in the decider.

Meanwhile, Dingle Bay Rovers were churning out good results and clinched their place in the final with a few games to spare. Dingle, by and large, are a young side who improved greatly as the season progressed and they will go into the final full of confidence.

However, Mastergeeha have a very experienced side who have been picking up a lot of silverware in recent seasons and they will be anxious decorate their trophy cabinet with some more.