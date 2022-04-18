Manager Spillane full of praise for his Killarney Celtic players who “worked their socks off” against Villa FC

Speaking after their 1-0 win over Villa FC in the Munster Junior Cup quarter-final on Sunday, Killarney Celtic manager Brian Spillane said he was delighted with the team performance and the manner in which they won the game.

The Killarney side had lost to the same opposition a few weeks ago in the FAI Junior Cup, and while revenge wasn’t a driving factor coming into this re-match, Spillane and his players knew they were capable of beating their Waterford opponent if they could play to their full potential.

“We lost to them in the FAI Junior Cup a number of weeks ago in a tight game in Waterford and we knew we were capable of winning this game if we played up to scratch,” Spillane told The Kerryman.

“Villa are a very strong side and we knew we had to be at our very best to win the game. Villa are a great side who are in the semi-final of the FAI Junior Cup so that clearly showed that we took a major scalp in this game. Big games of this nature are like Cup finals as they normally are very close and one score often decide a game."

That one goal fell to Stephen McCarthy very early in the contest, and thereafter the Celtic team defended heroically to shut out the Villa FC threat for the rest of the match.

“It was great to get the early goal and it was brilliant to keep a clean sheet for the rest of the game. We also had a number of opportunities to increase our lead but we were denied by a couple of good saves by the Villa goalkeeper,” Spillane said.

“Our tactics went according to plan and we defended well, were strong at midfield and we were threatening all the time up front. It was a hard physical game with very little between the sides and I thought referee Derek O’Shea did an excellent job in charge of the game.

“After the early goal our players set up one on one and worked their socks off. Villa played a 3-5-2 formation so they tried to dominate midfield and give their strikers plenty of the ball. However our defensive line up was excellent and did not allow them much freedom up front.”

The Celtic manager was delighted with the collective effort of the team, but he did name check a couple of players for special mention.

“Kevin O’Sullivan was superb at right back making runs out of defence and was providing Wayne Sparling with a great supply of the ball giving him the opportunity to take on defenders and he did that every chance he got.

“We were strong in every position on the day, got the tackles in when they were required and backed each other up all the way. There was no giving out to each other by the players, only plenty of vocal encouragement and support.

“We were a bit thinner on the bench today than usual as a few players are out with injuries and hopefully they will be fit and ready to go again for the semi-final,” Spillane said. That semi-final pits Celtic against one of the strongest teams in the game, Fairview Rangers from Limerick.

“The semi-final presents another major challenge as Fairview Rangers are one of the best junior sides in the country,” Spillane said. “Opponents don’t come any bigger than this as they have a long history of winning provincial and national competitions, but that does not worry us as we know we have the capability of beating any side on our day.

“We have three weeks to prepare for the big game and we will ensure that all the squad will be in tip top shape for the provincial semi-final. A Kerry side has never won the Munster Junior Cup, which is one of the hardest competitions to win, but we are only two steps from doing this and we will do out utmost to try and go all the way to the decider.”