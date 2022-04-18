Kerry

Manager Spillane full of praise for his Killarney Celtic players who “worked their socks off” against Villa FC

Killarney Celtic manager Brian Spillane

Mike Rice

Speaking after their 1-0 win over Villa FC in the Munster Junior Cup quarter-final on Sunday, Killarney Celtic manager Brian Spillane said he was delighted with the team performance and the manner in which they won the game.

The Killarney side had lost to the same opposition a few weeks ago in the FAI Junior Cup, and while revenge wasn’t a driving factor coming into this re-match, Spillane and his players knew they were capable of beating their Waterford opponent if they could play to their full potential.

